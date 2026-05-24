Alabama Tight End Commit Colt Lumpris Flips to Big Ten Program

Alabama commit Colt Lumpris has flipped his commitment to Michigan, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Lumpris had been committed to the Crimson Tide since this past December. The Wolverines were one of his finalists when he initially chose Alabama.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pounder from The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey initially chose the Crimson Tide over Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, and Ole Miss. Lumpris is ranked as the No. 289 prospect nationally, the No. 16 tight end and the No. 6 player in his home state.

On May 17, he finished as the 1-on-1 champion at JJets Flight School hosted in Baltimore by NFL All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Alabama is now down to six commits in its 2027 class: 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven, 4-star linebacker Kenneth Simon II, 4-star quarterback Trent Seaborn, 3-star defensive linemen AJ Pauley and Stevan Thornton III and 3-star tight end Oakley Keegan, who is now the lone player at his position.

Keegan, a 6-foot-7, 240-pounder from Liverpool High School in New York, chose Alabama over Vanderbilt, Rutgers and Syracuse on March 21. Tight ends can play a big role in DeBoer's offense, with Josh Cuevas being one of the Crimson Tide's top targets over the last two seasons. Alabama currently has eight scholarship tight ends on its 2026 roster under new tight ends coach Richard Owens.

Here's a look at the tight ends on Alabama's 2026 roster:

Kaleb Edwards, sophomore, 6-foot-6, 268 pounds

Marshall Pritchett, sophomore, 6-foot-5, 246 pounds

Jay Lindsey, redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-5, 258 pounds

Danny Lewis Jr., redshirt senior, 6-foot-5, 255 pounds

Mack Sutter, freshman, 6-foot-5, 249 pounds

Josh Ford (Oklahoma State transfer), redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-6, 267 pounds

Jack Sammarco, redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-5, 263 pounds

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2027 Decommitments

Colt Lumpris, 4-star TE, 6-6, 225 pounds – committed to Michigan Nash Johnson III, 3-star CB, 6-0, 170 pounds Jabarrius Garror, 4-star EDGE, 6-2 1/2, 215 pounds Jatori Williams, 4-star IOL, 6-5, 320 pounds – committed to Miami Ba'Roc Willis, 3-star EDGE, 6-3, 220 pounds – committed to Colorado

BamaCentral is keeping track of the commits with this link.

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