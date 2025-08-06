Alabama in the Mix for Elite 2026 Guard Colben Landrew
Nate Oats and the Alabama basketball staff received a bit of good news this week as one of the top guard prospects in the 2026 recruiting class named the Crimson Tide among his top schools and lined up a visit to Tuscaloosa.
4-Star guard and Alabama native Colben Landrew announced his top ten schools on Tuesday, naming the Crimson Tide as a finalist, according to Joe Tipton of Rivals. He included Alabama among Auburn, Texas, Georgia, Louisville, UCONN, Purdue, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
Standing at 6-foot-6, 210 lbs., Landrew is ranked as the No. 9 guard in the nation and the No. 2 player in the state, according to Rivals. Though originally from Alabaster, Alabama, he currently suits up for Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia after transferring ahead of his junior year.
Landrew is a lengthy guard prospect that has seen his stock rise immensely in just a few short months. He previously played wide receiver in his time at Thompson High School in Alabaster, and uses that physicality to his advantage on both ends of the floor.
He is relentless at the basket and is a strong shooter around the perimeter, consistently finding open space and knocking down shots. Landrew is also a sneaky defender with the ability to jump passing lanes and create turnovers for his team.
Though he may need to develop a bit in terms of his athleticism, Landrew has a natural feel for the game and understands how to play effectively alongside his teammates.
He has already taken official visits to Ole Miss and Purdue, and has made unofficial stops at Auburn and Mississippi State. Landrew is expected to be in Tuscaloosa on October 18, and has also lined up trips to Louisville (August 28), Mississippi State (September 19), Georgia (September 26), Texas A&M (October 4) and Auburn (November 29).
His Tuscaloosa visit is set for the weekend of Alabama's showdown with Tennessee in which Kalen Deboer's team will be looking for revenge from last season's loss. Interestingly enough, Landrew's trip to Auburn happens to coincide with the Tigers' own rivalry showdown, the Iron Bowl. It's safe to say that both programs are making a push for the versatile guard.
As of now, Alabama does not hold any commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but has lined up several visits with highly touted prospects this fall.
Alabama Basketball Official Visitors
5-Star CG Ikenna Alozie (Sept. 6)
4-Star SG Tarris Bouie (Sept. 6)
4-Star SF Christopher Washington, Jr. (Sept. 6)
4-Star PG Deron Rippey, Jr. (Sept. 13)
4-Star SF Jaxon Richardson (Sept. 13)
5-Star SG Caleb Holt (Oct. 3)
4-Star SF Cole Cloer SF (Oct. 18)
4-Star G Colben Landrew (Oct. 18)