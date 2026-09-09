Alabama Basketball Lands Top-30 Prospect from 2027 Class

Alabama basketball has landed a commitment from four-star guard Chase Lumpkin, per multiple reports.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, is a consensus top-30 prospect. He is ranked as the No. 26 player in the class of 2027, the No. 6 combo guard and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Georgia.

Lumpkin chose the Crimson Tide over Michigan, USC, Louisville, UConn, Villanova, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, California, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Rutgers, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah, Vanderbilt, SMU, East Carolina, Georgia State, Providence and San Diego, per 247 Sports.

He is considered the first member of the Crimson Tide's 2027 class. Fellow guard Anderson Diaz previously held that title, but he reclassified and is a member of this upcoming season's roster.

Lumpkin visited the Crimson Tide over the weekend, as head coach Nate Oats, plus assistant coach Preston Murphy, clearly made a great impression.

Yea Alabama, UA's NIL collective released a message sent by Lumpkin following his commitment.

"After a lot of prayer, conversations with my family, and thinking about what I want for my future, I'm blessed to announce that I'm committing to the University of Alabama," Lumpkin wrote.

"Alabama feels like home.

"I believe in Coach Oats, Coach Murphy, the coaching staff, the players, and what they're building. I'm excited about the culture, the development, the way they play, and the opportunity to compete at the highest level.

"I'm not going to Alabama just to be there. I'm going there to work, compete, and win.

"I'm ready to learn, get better, and give everything I have to the program. I'll represent Alabama the right way, both on and off the court.

"To the Alabama fans, I can't wait to meet you, play in front of you, and make some great memories.

"The goal hasn't changed. I didn't come this far to stop now.

"New chapter. Same mindset. Roll Tide"