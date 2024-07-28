Alabama Loses Class of 2025 4-Star Defensive Line Commit
The Saraland lineman flipped his commitment back to Auburn on Saturday.
The Alabama Crimson Tide football coaching staff saw its second decommitment in two days on Saturday as Saraland High School defensive lineman Antonio Coleman announces his flip to the Auburn Tigers according to On3 Sports.
Coleman, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Saraland is considered the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Alabama and the No. 20 overall defensive lineman. He's flipped his commitment from Alabama, to Auburn, back to the Crimson Tide in March and now back to the Tigers on Saturday.
His decommitment leaves Alabama with 22 players in the Crimson Tide's Class of 2025 with just a single defensive line commit in London Simmons out of Mississippi.
