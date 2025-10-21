Alabama QB Commit Shares Heartwarming Video Detailing Path to Crimson Tide
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff have dominated the recruiting trail as of late, landing commitments in both the 2026 and 2027 clases over the last several weeks. The Tide hosted many highly touted prospects for its home showdown with Tennessee this past Saturday, and has already begun to see results as two new talents joined the 2027 class in the last few days.
One of those two new additions, 4-Star quarterback Trent Seaborn, has a particularly special relationship with the Crimson Tide. He took to social media following the announcement of his commitment to share a heartwarming video of his path to Alabama.
His post read, "It's always been my dream to represent my home state and come play and compete for the Crimson Tide and be part of the tradition, history and legacy of a program I've grown up with rooting for and following. I thank God for this opportunity and challenge in front of me. Thank you to everyone who's played a part in my journey up to now, I wouldn't be where I am today without y'all."
The video depicts Seaborn donning all sorts of Crimson Tide gear from his early childhood all the way to now in his junior season of football at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. Though he is fully locked in with the Crimson Tide now, his path to Tuscaloosa has been one that very few players have likely followed.
Thompson head coach Mark Freeman detailed his relationship with the young quarterback in an interview with ITG Next in 2023, saying he's known Seaborn since he was a third grader living in Colorado and training in Hawaii.
The Crimson Tide's future signal caller has spent loads of time training with Galu Tagovailoa, the father of former Alabama quarterbacks Tua and Taulia Tagovailoa. Freeman said, "Trent [Seaborn] had been training with Galu Tagovailoa and his son Taulia in Hawaii, and I first met him over Zoom."
That year, 2017, after Tua had enrolled with the Crimson Tide, Taulia transferred from Saint Louis High School in Hawaii to Thompson. Shortly after, Seaborn and his family told Freeman they would also be coming to Alabama.
"[Seaborn's family] are tremendous people, and they know working with quarterbacks is kind of my thing, so they decided to move here," Freeman told ITG Next.
Just a few short years later, in 2022, the then eighth grade quarterback was thrust into the spotlight when an injury to the Thompson starter meant he would have to lead the team through the 7A Alabama State Playoffs. Just five games later, the 14 year old signal caller had helped his team to its fifth state title, taking down Auburn High School, 21-8.
Now, as a junior for the Warriors, Seaborn has compiled a 28-8 record as the starter and has another state title under his belt from 2024. Thompson is currently 6-3 on the season and in first place in 7A Region Three which features the likes of Hoover, Hewitt-Trussville and more highly ranked Alabama teams.
For a player that held offers from top programs all around the nation, it is clear that the answer was always going to be the Crimson Tide.