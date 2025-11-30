Alabama Commits Closing in on State Championships
The high school football season has nearly come to a close all across the country, but a handful of talented Crimson Tide commits are continuing to keep their seasons alive with strong performances week in, week out.
Take a look at the eight Alabama commits between the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes that are closing on potentially taking home a state championship trophy this year.
5-Star LB Xavier Griffin and 4-Star EDGE Jamarion Matthews - Gainesville High School (Gainesville, Georgia)
Possibly the most dominant pair of defenders on any high school team in the nation, Griffin and Matthews' next playoff game is currently in limbo unfortunately.
After an on-field brawl between members of Gainesville and their second round playoff opponent, Brunswick, 39 players, including the two Crimson Tide commits, were suspended for the Red Elephant's third round playoff matchup, according to Grady Adornato of High School on SI.
The decision was appealed by officials from Gainesville, and the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) decided to reverse the suspension of just four of the original 39 players. Gainesville then filed a motion to overturn the remaining 35 suspensions, and the court ruled in its favor.
Since then, High School on SI has reported that the third round game between Gainesville and Langston Hughes High School, which was originally scheduled for November 28, has been indefinitely postponed as the GHSA seeks an appeal for the court ruling that lifted the suspensions of the aforementioned 35 players.
So, as of now, Gainesville is awaiting a decision on when it will be allowed to play its third round playoff matchup, but with the following round scheduled for December 5, time is quickly running out for a decision to be made.
Regardless of what happens with the rest of Gainesville's season, Griffin and Matthews have been nothing short of an absolutely dominant duo, compiling 127 tackles, 31.0 TFL's and 13.0 sacks as a pair this fall.
5-Star RB Ezavier Crowell - Jackson High School (Jackson, Alabama)
Last Game (11/28) - Jackson (12-2) 44, St. Michael Catholic (13-1) 23
Crowell continued his dominant run through the Alabama 5A state playoffs, leading his team to yet another lopsided victory this week. Jackson took down undefeated St. Michael Catholic by a score of 44-23 behind 26 carries for 230 yards and two scores from the Crimson Tide commit.
Through four playoff games this fall, Crowell has put up truly gaudy numbers, compiling 760 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 61 rush attempts, an average of over 12 yards per carry. He is one of the most impressive backs in the entire class, and looks as if he will be an instant impact type of propect once he arrives on campus.
Crowell and the Jackson Aggies will play against undefeated Anniston High School on December 5 for a chance to secure a second straight state championship.
5-Star S Jireh Edwards - St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland)
Last Game (11/01) - St. Frances (8-1) 35, St. James Performance Academy (8-1) 0
Edwards, one of the top ranked safety prospects in the entire nation, is awaiting his chance to play in the inaugural edition of the Overtime Nationals High School Football Championship on December 10 against Corner Canyon High School from Utah.
The game was originally scheduled to be between St. Frances and well known IMG Academy from Bradenton, Florida, but after IMG backed out, Corner Canyon was chosen as a replacement.
The game will be aired on ESPN 2 at 7:00 p.m. CST on December 10, and the winning team will receive a donation of $250,000 for its athletic programs.
4-Star DL Corey Howard - Valdosta High School (Valdosta, Georgia)
Last Game (11/28) - Valdosta (12-1) 45, Walton (7-6) 42
One of the latest additions to the Crimson Tide's class, Howard is a welcome member nonetheless. The impressive defender has helped his team to a 12-1 overall record so far this season, and is now set to compete in the semifinals with a state title game berth on the line.
In Valdosta's close, 45-42, win over Walton this week, Howard was mostly quiet, finishing with just a single tackle, but he has been a dominant defender all season for the Wildcats. Through 13 games, the former Georgia commit has 50 tackles, 15.0 TFL's and 7.5 sacks.
Howard and Valdosta will take the field again on December 5 against 13-0 Buford High School, looking to punch their ticket to the state championship.
4-Star OL Chris Booker - Hapeville Charter School (Atlanta, Georgia)
Last Game (11/28) - Hapeville Charter (9-4) 34, Morgan County (12-1) 22
Booker and Hapeville Charter continued their unlikely run through the Georgia 2A state playoffs, taking down formerly undefeated Morgan County by a score of 34-22. The 4-Star offensive line prospect helped pave the way for the Hapeville offense to compile nearly 400 yards of total offense, a third of which came on the ground.
Booker and his team will face off against 12-1 Sumter County on December 5 for a chance to advance to the state title game.
2027 4-Star EDGE Jabarrius Garror - Vigor High School (Prichard, Alabama)
Last Game (11/28) - Vigor (12-2) 28, Williamson (12-1) 21
The earliest commitment of the Tide's 2027 class, Garror is a dynamic edge defender who has put together an impressive junior campaign for Vigor High School, helping his team to a 12-2 record along the way.
He's compiled a whopping 94 tackles, 25.5 TFL's and 17.0 sacks this season and will now face off against 12-2 Moody High School for the Alabama 5A State Championship on December 5.
2027 4-Star QB Trent Seaborn - Thompson High School (Alabaster, Alabama)
Last Game (11/21) - Thompson (10-3) 35, Central (11-2) 34
Seaborn and the Thompson Warriors locked in their shot at a state championship last week after taking down Central-Phenix City, 35-34, on November 21. The future Crimson Tide signal caller added to his impressive season totals with a 176 yard, two touchdown performances against the Red Devils.
Through Thompson's 13 games up to this point, Seaborn has completed over 70 percent of his passes for 3,376 yards with 32 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. He and the Thompson Warriors will take on Opelika High School on December 3 for a chance at a second consecutive state title.