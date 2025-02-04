Alabama Surging for Top 2026 Athlete Prospect
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff recently hosted their annual junior day and welcomed many elite prospects from the 2026 recruiting class to campus, two of which are 5-Star talents.
One of those two prospects, California native Brandon Arrington, is the No. 1 ranked player at his position in the class, and according to Steve Wiltfong of On3, "Alabama has become the one to beat."
As it stands now, Arrington holds offers from over 40 division one programs, including the likes of Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and many more. He stands at 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. and lines up at both wide receiver and cornerback in for the Mount Miguel in Spring Valley, California and is also a star on the track team, holding the California sophomore class record in the 200 meter dash with a time of 20.55 seconds.
In 2024, the talented prospect missed three games, but still managed to haul in 31 receptions for 527 yards and eleven touchdowns on offense while compiling 26 total tackles, three pass deflections and an interception on the defensive end. He possesses blazing speed which he uses to his advantage in both getting open himself and cutting off other receivers' routes.
Arrington has spent a lot of time with the Crimson Tide coaching staff recently, with the trio of DeBoer, Courtney Morgan and Mo Linguist taking the trip to California on January 27th and him making an appearance at Junior Day later in the same week.
As of now, the Tide holds just a single commitment for the 2026 recruiting class: cornerback Zyan Gibson. The class is currently ranked No. 51 in the nation, but with plenty of time remaining to lock in more commitments, Alabama is still very much in the driver's seat for a top tier recruiting cycle.