Alabama Basketball Point Guard Mark Sears Named Bob Cousy Award Semifinalist
Alabama point guard Mark Sears has added another accolade to his ledger.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame unveiled the 10 semifinalists for the Bob Cousy Award on Monday. The honor is bestowed to the nation's top point guard, and Sears was on the list. He's averaging 18.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
Sears returned to the Crimson Tide this season after last year's run to the Final Four, a first for the men's program in Tuscaloosa. No. 3 Alabama sits at 19-3 overall this season and is 8-1 through nine games of the SEC gauntlet. In the team's most recent outing, a 90-69 home win against unranked Georgia this past Saturday, Sears put up 20 points.
Since being benched for the second half of a game against LSU on Jan. 25, Sears has scored double-digit points and accumulated more than five assists in both ensuing contests. Head coach Nate Oats liked what he saw from the star guard, who broke the program record for single season points during his remarkable 2023-24 campaign.
Last season's Bob Cousy Award went to Connecticut's Tristen Newton. Sears was a finalist. The Huskies ended the Crimson Tide's NCAA Tournament run last spring in the national semifinals before going on to win their second consecutive national title.
Other SEC semifinalists for this year's honor are Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. and Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler. Two players Alabama has faced this season, Dylan Harper of Rutgers and Braden Smith of Purdue, also made the list.
Ryan Nembhard (Gonzaga), Keshon Gilbert (Iowa State), Kam Jones (Marquette), Ace Baldwin Jr. (Penn State) and Javon Small (West Virginia) round out the group of 10 semifinalists.