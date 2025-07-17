Bama Central

Alabama to Host 5-Star Guard Ikenna Alozie for Fall Visit

Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide basketball staff are set to welcome one of the most highly touted prospects in the 2026 class for an official visit.

Mason Woods

5-Star Alabama target Ikenna Alozie
5-Star Alabama target Ikenna Alozie / Credit @db.visualss on Instagram
In this story:

Earlier in the month, Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide lined up an official visit with 5-star guard target Caleb Holt, who is originally from Huntsville, Alabama, but is spending his senior season at Prolific Prep in Florida.

Now, less than two weeks later, the Tide has lined up yet another elite guard for an official visit, this time 5-Star Ikenna Alozie from Dream City Christian School in Chandler, Arizona. The 6-foot-2, 185 lb. prospect will be in Tuscaloosa on the weekend of September 6, according to Joe Tipton of Rivals.

The announcement of Alozie's official visit comes less than a month after he named Alabama in his top-eight schools, a list which also included Kentucky, Houston, Kansas, Gonzaga, Louisville, Arizona and Washington.

He is ranked as the No. 5 combo guard in the nation and the No. 2 player out of Arizona, per 247Sports' composite ranking. Alozie is currently suiting up for the Utah Prospects of the Nike EYBL and through three games so far of the annual Peach Jam tournament, he has averaged 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The talented guard, while a bit undersized, is explosive at the rim and is extremely athletic. He is able to get up and down the court with excellent speed and is a sneaky defender with quick hands.

As of now, Alabama does not hold any commitments in next year's class, but has locked in several visits with talented prospects. Though Oats and the staff were unable to land a 5-Star commit in the 2025 class, the early stages of 2026 look promising for the Tide.

Alabama Basketball Official Visitors

5-Star CG Ikenna Alozie (Sept. 6)
4-Star SG Tarris Bouie (Sept. 6)
4-Star SF Christopher Washington, Jr. (Sept. 6)
4-Star PG Deron Rippey, Jr. (Sept. 13)
4-Star SF Jaxon Richardson (Sept. 13)
5-Star SG Caleb Holt (Oct. 3)
4-Star Cole Cloer SF (Oct. 18)

See Also...

feed

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. The Alabama graduate has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He’s regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the “All Things Bama Podcast.”

Home/Recruiting