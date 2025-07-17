Alabama to Host 5-Star Guard Ikenna Alozie for Fall Visit
Earlier in the month, Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide lined up an official visit with 5-star guard target Caleb Holt, who is originally from Huntsville, Alabama, but is spending his senior season at Prolific Prep in Florida.
Now, less than two weeks later, the Tide has lined up yet another elite guard for an official visit, this time 5-Star Ikenna Alozie from Dream City Christian School in Chandler, Arizona. The 6-foot-2, 185 lb. prospect will be in Tuscaloosa on the weekend of September 6, according to Joe Tipton of Rivals.
The announcement of Alozie's official visit comes less than a month after he named Alabama in his top-eight schools, a list which also included Kentucky, Houston, Kansas, Gonzaga, Louisville, Arizona and Washington.
He is ranked as the No. 5 combo guard in the nation and the No. 2 player out of Arizona, per 247Sports' composite ranking. Alozie is currently suiting up for the Utah Prospects of the Nike EYBL and through three games so far of the annual Peach Jam tournament, he has averaged 11.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
The talented guard, while a bit undersized, is explosive at the rim and is extremely athletic. He is able to get up and down the court with excellent speed and is a sneaky defender with quick hands.
As of now, Alabama does not hold any commitments in next year's class, but has locked in several visits with talented prospects. Though Oats and the staff were unable to land a 5-Star commit in the 2025 class, the early stages of 2026 look promising for the Tide.
Alabama Basketball Official Visitors
5-Star CG Ikenna Alozie (Sept. 6)
4-Star SG Tarris Bouie (Sept. 6)
4-Star SF Christopher Washington, Jr. (Sept. 6)
4-Star PG Deron Rippey, Jr. (Sept. 13)
4-Star SF Jaxon Richardson (Sept. 13)
5-Star SG Caleb Holt (Oct. 3)
4-Star Cole Cloer SF (Oct. 18)