TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball is set to face UTSA at home on Sunday afternoon, and a familiar name is leading the Roadrunners.

UTSA head coach Austin Claunch was an assistant under Alabama head coach Nate Oats in 2023-24 and helped lead the Crimson Tide to its first NCAA Tournament Final Four in program history. Oats spoke about Claunch during Friday's press conference.

"Obviously, I love Austin Claunch," Oats said. "He was here for a year and we went to the Final Four with him. He did a great job as an assistant. Big program culture guy. His teams are going to play hard. He's not quite playing the same way we would play. Obviously, he's got different personnel, but they'll attack the rim. They'll play pretty fast. They'll play open."

Claunch is one of five former Nate Oats assistants who left for head coaching jobs, alongside Bryan Hodgson (Arkansas State in 2023 and now South Florida in 2025), Antoine Pettway (Kennesaw State), Charlie Henry (Georgia Southern), and most recently, Ryan Pannone, who is filling Hodgson's role at Arkansas State.

"I like to see the former assistants," Oats said. "I dont' know if I would say I like playing against them because I'm pulling for them to get wins every time they play. You know, Bryan [Hodgson] got a nice one over an undefeated Utah State team last night. So anytime Austin, Bryan, [Antoine] Pettway or Charlie [Henry] plays, I'm pulling for them. Obviously, when they play us, we've got to do our best to beat them.

"But it's good to bring them back. I like seeing the guys you know. Hopefully I'll be able to see Austin on Saturday before we play them. We made a Final Four when he was here. He did a really good job as the head coach at Nicholls. He left the head coaching job there to come here, to try to play his way into getting a better head job. It worked, he was here one year and he got the UTSA job."

UTSA's first year under Claunch was far from perfect as the Roadrunners went 12-19 (6-12 AAC) this past season. UTSA also lost in the first round of the AAC Tournament but looks to continue building in Year 2 of the Claunch era, as UTSA is currently 4-4.

"I thought he did a really good job with the players, just culture, getting guys to be good teammates, getting them to play hard, play together. I think that's his strong suits. I think he's trying to figure out what fits this team the best, as far as system wise, how to play.

"But they're going to play fast. Like all of our assistants, nobody leaves here and plays slow. We don't play slow around here. So they play fast again on the glass and he gives us guys freedom to make plays. It'll be good to see him when he comes here."

