"Bama Family, I'm Home," Crimson Tide Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide continue to make strides on the recruiting trail as one of Alabama's top commits of the 2025 class officially shut his recruitment down this week.
Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, 4-Star edge rusher Justin Hill has officially shut down his recruitment and is fully locked in with the Crimson Tide.
"Bama family, I'm home. No questions asked," he told On3. Hailing from Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati Ohio, Hill is ranked as the No. 3 player in the state and the No. 4 player in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
In his junior season, the talented defender tallied an impressive 36 tackles, 16 of which for a loss, 13 sacks and two forced fumbles. He played multiple positions across the defensive line, but was clearly most effective as a pass rusher.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 220 lbs., he has the ideal size and build of a division one pass rusher. He possesses excellent closing speed, frequently chasing down ball carriers, and he is has great bend around the edge.
As it stands now, Alabama holds the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation, and is still in play for many of the country's top talents. The Tide is expected to host a massive crop of visitors for its final game of the season against Auburn, and could be in for a very strong early signing period.