Crimson Tide Target Sets Commitment Date
The recruiting train never stops, and seemingly neither does the Alabama coaching staff.
After adding three commitments to the 2027 recruiting class over the last month, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide could be closing in on yet another top rated prospect. 4-Star cornerback Raylaun Henry from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland has officially set his commitment date for November 15, according to Rivals.
The highly touted prospect was in Tuscaloosa recently for Alabama's home win over Tennessee.
He is set to choose between Alabama, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Tennessee and Penn State. So far throughout this fall, Henry has made visits to three of his five finalists, Alabama, Ohio State and Texas A&M, and is also expected to take a visit to Indiana to see the Hoosiers take on UCLA in Bloomington.
He has not yet made trips to Knoxville or Penn State, but does have return visits lined up with both Alabama (November 8) and Texas A&M (November 15).
Standing at 6-foot-2, 180 lbs., Henry is ranked as the No. 8 cornerback in the class and the No. 2 player in the state of Maryland, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He is an athletic defender with excellent coverage instincts, utilizing his lengthy frame to cover up opposing wideouts.
Compared to what Kane Wommack and the rest of the defensive staff have gone after since arriving on campus at the cornerback position, Henry certainly fits the mold.
While he is one of the most highly touted prospects in the class, and is being actively pursued by his other finalists, the Crimson Tide may have a bit of an advantage due to one of his high school teammates being a current member of Alabama's 2026 recruiting class.
5-Star safety Jireh Edwards suits up alongside Henry for St. Frances, and the pair has helped lead their team to a dominant 2025 season thus far. Through eight games, the Panthers are 7-1 and have held opposing offenses to just 9.5 points per contest.
While they are separated by a year, pairing the two up together in Crimson and White could one day spell danger for the rest of not only the SEC, but the nation as a whole.
As of now, Alabama holds four commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, tied for the second most in the conference. The Tide recently lost a commitment from 4-Star athlete Alexander Ward, so landing a player like Henry could be an excellent replacement.