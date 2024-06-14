Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Keeps Building Summer Momentum
The Crimson Tide hosts its third huge weekend in a row as the summer heats up
The Alabama Crimson Tide's football recruiting is on fire as the program gets set to host its third weekend in a row of double-digit official visitors. The visits have been paying dividends for the Crimson Tide as Alabama has added four new commitments to its Class of 2025 with three coming in the last week alone.
Alabama added cornerback Chuck McDonald to its class last Saturday and added offensive linemen Michael Carroll and Mal Waldrep on Monday and Tuesday respectively. This weekend will be another doozy as the Crimson Tide brings in recruits from around the country to check out the Capstone.
Official Weekend Visitors
- AK Dear is a 4-star running back out of Quitman High School in Quitman, Miss. Dear committed to Ole Miss in March. He's considered the No. 2 overall running back in the class and the No. 29 overall player by the 247Sports Composite. at 6-foot-1, 200-pound tailback rushed for 2,016 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior.
- Justin Hill is a 4-star edge rusher out of Winton Woods High School in Cincinnati. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound athlete is considered the No. 7 edge rusher and the No. 4 player in the state of Ohio by the 247Sports Composite. In 11 games as a junior he secured 36 tackles with 13 sacks and two forced fumbles. Hill made official visits to Ohio State and Southern California already this month and has plans to visit Oregon before making his commitment on July 3.
- Travis Smith Jr. is a 4-star wide receiver out of Westlake High School in Atlanta. The 6-foot-4, 191-pound athlete is considered the No. 13 receiver and the No. 13 player in the state of Georgia by the 247Sports Composite. As a junior he hauled in 53 catches for 843 yards with 11 touchdowns. Smith Jr. made official visits to Georgia and Auburn this month and has plans to take an official to Tennessee next weekend.
- Jackson Lloyd is a 4-star offensive tackle out of Carmel High School in Carmel, Calif. The 6-foot-7, 290-pound lineman is considered the No. 19 tackle in the class and the No. 17 player in the state of California by the 247Sports Composite. He's a three sport athlete, also excelling in basketball and baseball. He made an official visit to Ohio State last weekend and plans to visit Southern California next weekend.
- Javeon Campbell is a 4-star edge rusher out of Western Hills High School in Frankfort, Kent. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defender is considered the No. 23 defensive lineman and the No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky. As a junior in his first year playing high school football he recorded 14.5 sacks. He's already visited Miami, Kentucky and Auburn and still has plans to visit Georgia.
- Malachi Goodman is a 4-star offensive lineman out of Paramus Catholic in Paramus New Jersey. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman is considered the No. 11 interior offensive lineman and the No. 6 prospect in New Jersey by the 247Sports Composite. Goodman made official visits to Auburn, Penn State and Georgia and still has plans to visit Southern California.
- Harry Dalton is a 3-star athlete committed to Southern California. Dalton listed at 5-foot-10, 205-pounds out of Dinwiddie County High School in Dinwiddie Va. and is considered the No. 22 athlete and No. 15 Virginia by the 247Sports Composite.
- Marshall Pritchett is a 3-star tight end out of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap, Ga. The 6-foot-5, 211 pound tight end committed to North Carolina in March and is considered the No. 26 tight end and No. 57 player in the state of Georgia. He hauled in 46 receptions for 674 yards and six touchdowns as a junior.
- London Simmons is a 3-star defensive lineman out of Hartfield Academy in Flowood, Miss. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defender is considered the No. 15 player in the state of Mississippi. He's already made visits to N.C. State and has a trip to Arkansas planned for next week.
- Alex Asparuhov is a kicker and punter out of San Joaquin Memorial in Fresno, Calif. He reportedly holds scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Florida and Alabama.
