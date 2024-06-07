Recruiting Rundown: Alabama To Host Top In-State Prospect in a Huge Weekend Event
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a successful week on the recruiting trail as head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff successfully flipped and added quarterback Keelon Russell into its Class of 2025. Russell's decision came on the heels of last weekend's massive recruiting weekend as the Crimson Tide is ramping up its efforts as the summer temperatures climb higher.
Alabama, with the quarterback now locked into its class, can turn its attention to more top prospects and is doing so in the second of four major recruiting weekends in a row.
The biggest recruit of the weekend comes in the form of Na'eem Offord. Offord plays both sides of the ball for Parker High School and is considered the No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama. He's been committed to Ohio State since February but that hasn't stopped the new staff from putting its best foot forward with one of the top players in the class.
Class of 2025 Official Visitors
- Darrell "Duke" Johnson is a 5-star linebacker out of Dodge County High School in Eastman, Ga. He's been committed to the Crimson Tide since March of 2024 and has been actively recruiting other prospects to Alabama since his decision. Johnson is listed at 6-foot-1 200 pounds and made 103 tackles as a junior.
- Jaedon Harmon is a 4-star linebacker out of Rome, Ga. who committed to the Crimson Tide in April of 2024. The 6-foot-1, 215 pound athlete made 80 tackles last season and was an Atlanta Journal-Constitution All-State selection.
- Na'eem Offord is a 5-star cornerback out of Parker High School in Birmingham, Ala. He stands at 6-foot-1 185-pounds and is considered the No. 1 prospect in the state of Alabama and the No. 6 prospect in the country. Offord has been committed to Ohio State since February of 2024 and hasn't yet shown signs of wavering from that decision. He helped his Parker Thundering Herd to a 13-1 season, losing to Clay Chalkville in the state semifinals while playing both sides of the ball.
- Ivan Taylor is a 4-star safety out of West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Fla. The 6-foot 174 pound athlete has been committed to Notre Dame since December of 2023. He's considered the No. 50 overall prospect and the No. 5 safety in the class by the 247Sports Composite.
- Michael Carroll is a 4-star offensive lineman out of Central Bucks East High School in Doylestown, Pa. The 6-foot-6 315 pound athlete was on campus for Alabama's spring game and returns this weekend as his decision draws near. He's considered the No. 5 player in Pennslyvania and the No. 9 interior offensive lineman in the class. Carroll has Alabama in his top three options as he narrows down his choices.
- Dawson Merritt is a 4-star linebacker out of Blue Valley High School in Stilwell, Kansas. He's considered the No. 11 linebacker and the No. 3 player in the state of Kansas by the 247Sports Composite and currently has the Crimson Tide in his top two with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. As a junior, he tallied 83 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles.
- Douglas Utu is a 4-star offensive lineman out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. 247Sports rates the 6-foot-5 300 pound lineman as the No. 2 player in Nevada and the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the class.
- Nick Townsend is a 4-star tight end out of Dekaney High School in Houston. The 6-foot-3, 235 pound athlete is rated as the No. 21 player in the state of Texas.
- Rylon Dillard-Allen is a 3-star safety out of Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix. The 5-foot-11 165 pound prospect is considered the No. 5 player in the state of Arizona. As a junior he recorded 43 tackles with two interceptions and a forced fumble.
- Shekai Mills-Knight is a 3-star running back out of Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tenn. The 6-foot-1 217 pound athlete played with current Alabama freshman Amari Jefferson and is considered the No. 15 prospect in the state of Tennessee.
- Mal Waldrep is a 3-star offensive lineman out of Central Phenix City. The 6-foot-5, 320 pound tackle is expected to announce his commitment on July 10 and has visits scheduled for Auburn, Florida and Tennessee after this weekend.