Xavier Griffin Says At-Home Feel of Tuscaloosa Helped Secure His Commitment
Before he flipped to Alabama, Xavier Griffin’s future pointed west. The Gainesville, Georgia, native was headed for the bright lights of Los Angeles to play for USC, a city where the energy never fades and distractions are everywhere. But the more Griffin thought about it, the more Tuscaloosa’s slower pace and familiar feel pulled him in.
“It kind of reminds me of home,” Griffin said in a recent interview on The Joe Gaither Show. “There aren’t too many distractions… It’s a peaceful city, not too much going on but not completely dead either.”
The five-star linebacker now envisions himself staying in the Deep South, with plans to early enroll at Alabama this December. He also sees himself making big plays in crimson, fulfilling the vision Alabama’s coaching staff has for him — a WOLF role that will have him rushing the passer off the edge and making plays as an off-ball linebacker.
Griffin grew up in Huntsville, surrounded by Alabama football culture. He says some of his favorite players to watch are those who have played similar roles to Campbell, including former Crimson Tide standouts Reuben Foster and Will Anderson Jr. He also admires other edge rushers such as former Georgia Bulldog Jalon Walker, former Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter and his favorite, Micah Parsons.
His mom, Jay, may be the biggest Alabama fan in the family, though she insists she is an even bigger fan of her son.
“To be honest, I had to put my fandemonium to the side. As big of an Alabama fan as I am and was, I’m an even bigger Xavier Griffin fan,” she said. “Now that he’s committed, I can go all out and buy all the gear I want. I’ve been holding out for the last two years.”
One of the nation’s most coveted recruits, Griffin rose to prominence early in his high school career. Ranked as the No. 23 player overall and No. 2 linebacker in his class, according to the On3 Industry Composite, he picked up his first Power Five offers as a freshman from schools like Florida State and Tennessee. He committed to USC as a sophomore and remained pledged for nearly a year before reopening his recruitment in May to explore more visits.
Griffin took an official visit to Alabama in June, and multiple things stuck out, mainly his connection with Alabama’s players and the at-home feel Tuscaloosa has.
“I would really just say the biggest thing for me was the brotherhood that I felt when I was there, with the recruits and the players that are already there. It just made me feel more at home than I feel anywhere else,” Griffin said. “And then just kind of the plan that Coach Robinson, Coach Wommack and Coach DeBoer all had for me — it was just perfect for what I wanted.”
The visit not only allowed him to engage with the Alabama staff, including outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson, who played a significant role in his recruitment, but also gave him the opportunity to explore Alabama’s sports science department. Additionally, Griffin appreciated having time to relax. One of his favorite moments from the visit was bowling with fellow five-star commit Jorden Edmonds and Alabama freshman cornerback Dijon Lee. He said the photo shoot was also a highlight, as numerous current Alabama players joined him for pictures.
“Being on the official visit and seeing the camaraderie with the boys — truly a brotherhood, not just with the class coming in but with some of the players already there — meant the world to me,” Griffin’s mom, Jay, said. “I have a great relationship with all the coaches on the staff, and I tell them all the time, ‘Y’all are great coaches, but what kind of men are y’all?’ I got to see them with their families and talk to some of their wives, and it made me feel more comfortable as a parent.”
Griffin stands at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, according to recruiting services. He totaled 43 tackles and six sacks during his 2024 junior season while missing some time nursing an injury. Robinson and Alabama’s defensive staff sold Griffin on playing in a Jihad Campbell-esque role.
Though Campbell arrived at Alabama around 20 pounds heavier than Griffin is listed at, the Georgia native will have the chance to bulk up like many other freshmen have in David Ballou’s strength program.
“They’re telling me they want me to play what Jihad played — being that versatile linebacker, playing on the edge on third downs, still blitzing and moving around, and playing regular backer. Just being that versatile player,” Griffin said.
The five star linebacker also recently linked up with a former Alabama Edge rusher, Dallas turner, who he was pictured with in july.
"It was good. Getting to train with him was big, and getting little pointers from him and hearing about his experience was good for me. I can’t really remember anything specific about Alabama that he said, but he helped me a lot with training. He told me to slow down — not everything has to be fast — and just helped me out through a lot of things."
Griffin’s versatility also extends beyond the gridiron. He plays basketball for his high school and was an all-region selection last season, scoring a season-high 34 points in a single game.
Don’t get it twisted, though. Griffin is a football player. He says his favorite part of the game is the chance to be physical and work alongside his teammates. He’ll be apart of one of Alabama’s strongest recruiting classes in recent memory, in hope of bringing a championship back to Tuscaloosa.
“I like the physicality — that’s a big part — but I also like the teamwork of football,” Griffin said. “It’s cool winning by yourself, but it’s way better winning with other people, bringing them joy, lifting them up when they’re down, and going through adversity with your teammates. It’s just different in a way some sports don’t bring.”