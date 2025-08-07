5-Star Xavier Griffin and His Mother Join The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a special Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we spend time getting to know one of Alabama's highest-rated recruits in the Class of 2026.
The program begins with quarterback banter as Texas quarterback Arch Manning is not going to declare for the NFL Draft this spring. Are Archie Manning's comments just a subliminal message to the other NFL teams? What does it mean for Ty Simpson if Manning doesn't enter the NFL Draft? The quarterback conversation concludes by commenting on Bryce Young's upcoming season with the Carolina Panthers.
We then turn our attention to the meat of the program by welcoming 5-star linebacker and Alabama Class of 2026 commit Xavier Griffin and his mother into the show. The pair detail Griffin's reasoning for committing to the Crimson Tide, while discussing growing up as an Alabama fan. His mother details what stood out about the Alabama coaching staff, while revealing how she gets ready to watch her son play on Friday nights.
Griffin describes his game, as well as what he likes about playing football. We find out Griffin's thoughts on pairing up with fellow Crimson Tide commit Jamarion Matthews, what's on his pregame playlist and his postgame Waffle House order. He details his football influences, talks about spending time with Dallas Turner, and discusses what he wants to pursue outside of playing football.
The 5-star linebacker and his mother gave the program 25 minutes just ahead of his senior year starting and spoke about his goals at Gainesville High School, while discussing the area of his game he wants to focus on improving this season. He used the word "havoc" to describe his playing style and revealed which Alabama games he wants to come to Tuscaloosa this fall to chek out.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.