Report: Steelers Decline Former Alabama Standout Najee Harris' Fifth-Year Option
The Pittsburgh Steelers declined former Alabama standout running back Najee Harris' fifth-year option on Thursday, per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: The Steelers are not picking up RB Najee Harris’ 5th-year option," Schultz posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Last season, Harris — who earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie — became the first player in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons."
By declining his fifth-year option, the Steelers are giving him the ability to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. However, that doesn't mean that a new deal can be figured out between the two parties in the future.
Selected with the 24th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Harris shined during his rookie campaign, as he logged 307 carries (second-most in the NFL) for 1200 yards (fourth) and seven touchdowns (fifteenth). He also had the most receptions (74) at his position and the third-most yards (467).
Harris' numbers in his last two seasons have been relatively similar to his stellar rookie year, but as of now, it appears the Steelers will head in a different direction after Harris' final year on the rookie contract at the end of next season. But as previously stated, that could change.
In the 2019 and 2020 college football seasons, Harris was a starter at Alabama. In his junior year (2019), Harris rushed for 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 304 receiving yards, finding the end zone seven more times. This was in an offense consisting of five other future top-15 picks in the next two drafts.
Harris' 2020 season was even better, finishing with 1,466 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. He also had 43 receptions (third-most on the team). Harris earned the Doak Walker Award (best running back in the nation) his senior season and was a unanimous All-American.