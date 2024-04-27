Roll Call, April 27, 2024: Alabama Men's Golf Advances to Match Play Portion of SEC Championships
After three days of the SEC Championships, Alabama men's golf has advanced to the match play portion of the event.
The Crimson Tide received the 8-seed in match play after 54 holes of stroke play, with a team total of 2-under par 838 (283-272-283). Jonathan Griz paced the Crimson Tide on day three of the event, shooting a 3-under par 67 on the day.
Alabama advances to a matchup with 1-seed Auburn in the match play quarterfinals, which begins Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. CT.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Rowing: Lake Wheeler Invite, Raleigh, N.C.
- Cross Country/Track & Field: Desert Heat Classic, Tuscon, Ariz.
- Men's Golf: SEC Championships Match Play vs 1-seed Auburn, St. Simons Island, Ga.
- Baseball: at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network
- Softball: vs No. 3 Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's Golf: Received 8-seed in match play after 54 holes of stroke play
- Softball: Tennesssee 5, Alabama 0
- Baseball: Ole Miss 9, Alabama 8
Did you notice?
- Coming into the second day of the 2024 NFL Draft, only four NFL teams didn't have an Alabama player on it. Two of those teams drafted Alabama players, with Kool-Aid McKinstry going to the New Orleans Saints and Chris Braswell going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Only the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills are left without an Alabama player now.
- Two Alabama basketball targets scheduled visits to Tuscaloosa. 4-star point guard Labaron Philon will visit on Saturday, while Rutgers transfer center Clifford Omoruyi will visit on Sunday.
- After drafting an Alabama player in the first round of the last three drafts, members of the Detroit Lions organization are taking notice:
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
128 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 27, 1941: Lee Roy Jordan was born in Excel, Ala.
April 27, 2011: A devastating tornado ripped through the heart of Tuscaloosa, killing 53 people including six university students. Among them were Loryn Brown, the well-known daughter of former Alabama football player Shannon Brown, and Ashley Harrison, the girlfriend of long-snapper Carson Tinker. He sustained a broken wrist, concussion and ankle injury, while she died almost immediately from a broken neck. Harrison was 22.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“He's driven. He works very hard. His teams are very disciplined. They're well-coached, and he wins at everything he touches. I just think when you see what he does, you just admire the way he handles his business, the way he runs his program. He's in charge. He's confident, and his teams play like that.”—Texas coach Mack Brown on Nick Saban
