Roll Call, May 1, 2024: Former Alabama Linebacker Returns to Transfer Portal
Former Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire opted to re-enter the tranfer portal after spending the spring semester playing for the Texas Longhorns. Blackshire, a Duncanville, Texas product left the Crimson Tide after the 2023 season concluded and decided to transfer to Austin.
The former 4-star linebacker tallied 25 tackles with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 24 appearances for Alabama across three seasons. Unfortunately, he's unlikely to return to Tuscaloosa given the Southeastern Conference's policy on inter-conference transfers in the spring window.
The transfer portal window is now closed as players had until April 30 to submit their paperwork to enter in order to be eligible to play football in the fall.
- Alabama men's tennis athlete Filip Planinsek qualified for his second appearance at the NCAA Singles Championships, the organization announced Tuesday.
- Additionally, Planinsek and doubles partner Andrii Zimnokh were named alternates for the NCAA doubles competition.
- Alabama women's tennis athlete Loudmilla Bencheikh qualified for her second appearance at the NCAA Singles Championship.
- Additionally, Bencheikh will compete with Anne Marie Hiser in the NCAA doubles competition.
- Former Alabama track and field star Isaac Odugbesan, known as Oba Femi, defended his North American Championship successfully during the Tuesday night airing of WWE's NXT.
May 1, 1971: ABC's Wide World of Sports was in Tuscaloosa filming quarterback Joe Namath for its upcoming May 15th program. The cameras focused on Namath on campus and on the sidelines of the Crimson-White spring game as he gave instructions to Red Team quarterback Terry Davis. Also on hand to lend his notable expertise and interview Namath for the program was internationally recognized announcer Howard Cosell. — Bryant Museum
May 1, 1987: Glen Coffee was born in Valparaiso, Fla.
“When you saw Coach Bryant standing there on the sideline, with his iron resolution to win, you never doubted what you were about to accomplish.” – Jerry Duncan on the 1964-65 national champions.
