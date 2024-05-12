Roll Call, May 12, 2024: AJ McCarron Plays UFL Game in Birmingham
Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron made his return to the state on Saturday, as the St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League played a road game against the Birmingham Stallions.
The Stallions won the matchup 30-26, defeating McCarron in front of the home crowd full of Crimson Tide fans. The former national champion threw for 161 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 19-of-32 passes.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball: LSU 6, Alabama 3
- Track and Field: On the final day of the SEC Championships, Alabama had a number of medalists, including silver in the men's 4x400m relay, silver in the women's 5000m, bronze in the men's 5000m, gold in the men's 200m, and silver in the men's 400m hurdles.
Did you notice?
- In the first day of the NBA G League Elite Camp, former Alabama guard Aaron Estrada put up a solid performance with 16 points on 70 percent shooting in front of NBA scouts.
- Here's one of AJ McCarron's best throws from the Battlehawks' game against the Stallions:
- From the looks of Vikings minicamp, Dallas Turner will be keeping his college No. 15 as he moves up to the NFL.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 111 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 12, 1995: The movie “Crimson Tide” was released. Starring Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman, its set on aUS Navy Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, USS Alabama.
May 12, 2011: Alabama offensive linemanAaron Douglas was found dead at a home in Florida where he attended a party the night before.The 21-year-old's cause of death was ruled a "multiple drug toxicity," and ruled an accident.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I left Texas A&M because my school called me. Mama called, and when Mama calls, then you just have to come running." On why he had to leave A&M with six years left on his contract. – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
Special Media
Check out our: