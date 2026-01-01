Alabama Injury Updates Against Indiana in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — No. 9 Alabama will face No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl on Thursday in the quarterfinals round of the College Football Playoff.

The CFP released the final availability report before Thursday's showdown. Alabama has been riddled with injuries, both short and long-term, throughout the season, but the Tide has four players on the final report: Tight end Josh Cuevas (game-time decision), Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. (out — suspended), Jeremiah Beaman (out for season — knee) and Jah-Marien Latham (out for season — neck).

Alabama Final Availability Report

Jah-Marien Latham, LB — Out

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., DB — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out

Josh Cuevas, TE — Game-time decision

Indiana Final Availability Report

Stephen Daley, DL — Out

Kellan Wyatt, DL — Out

Bryson Bonds, DB — Out

Lee Beebe Jr., RB — Out

Brendan Franke, K — Out

Follow along as this story will be updated with any injuries that occur throughout the game. Be sure to refresh your browser, as the latest injuries will be placed at the top of this article.

Crimson Tide tight end Josh Cuevas' name wasn't on the initial report, however, he was listed on the final report as a game-time decision. He missed Alabama's final two games of the regular season, plus the SEC Championship, with a foot injury before returning for the CFP first-round road win over Oklahoma.

After a three-reception, 35-yard performance against the Sooners, despite coming into the contest as a game-time decision, Cuevas shared the latest on his health shortly after the Tide arrived in Los Angeles.

“I’m feeling great," Cuevas said on Monday night. "Shoutout to our training staff. They’re the best of the best. I mean, I legit broke my foot in the middle of the season and came back in the same season. So, that’s a tribute to them, and I’m ready to go for this game. Given that we've had a little bit of extra time to prepare, a little bit of extra time for guys to heal up and stuff like that, it's going to be even better."

Crimson Tide BANDIT LT Overton missed the SEC Championship game against Georgia and the College Football Playoff first-round matchup against Oklahoma with an unspecified medical condition.

But on Dec. 23, Overton posted on social media that he was "Back like I never left," and a couple of hours later, it was reported that he was cleared to play in the Rose Bowl against Indiana. Last Sunday morning, he was spotted during the brief media practice viewing wearing the crimson jersey rather than the non-contact black uniform.

"That's an awesome blessing, just for LT, it's awesome for us." Alabama defensive coordinator Wommack said during last Sunday's press conference. "For him, obviously he needs to have another good couple of days here, but is certainly on track. To have him in this game, his experience, certainly his excitement of wanting to get back out on the field and and go compete with his teammates. I mean, he's an ultimate competitor.

