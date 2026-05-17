Alabama Looks the Part of Top Seed in Sweep Thorough Tuscaloosa Regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The postseason party at Rhoad’s Stadium will roll on to next weekend. At the current rate, it doesn't seem like there are many teams capable of stopping the Crimson Tide’s celebration.

Top-seeded Alabama softball completed a sweep of the Tuscaloosa Regional on Sunday with a 9-0 win over USC Upstate. The Tide was practically untouchable this weekend, beginning the regional with an 8-0 win Friday before besting Belmont and star pitcher Maya Johnson during a 3-0 victory Saturday.

Sunday, it was Vic Morten's turn to shine in the circle. In the first NCAA tournament start of her career, Moten only allowed one hit and no runs to continue the pitching staff's scoreless streak on the weekend. Alea Johnson came in to pitch the final frame and did not allow a baserunner, completing the shutout for the third time in as many games.

The Crimson Tide's season-long home run power was on display as Audrey Vandagriff, Jena Young and Brooke Wells all blasted long balls out of the yard against Upstate on Sunday. It was a two-home run day for Young with home runs in the third and seventh innings.

It was a continuation of a strong weekend at the plate for Vandagriff as she went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. She had six total hits in the regional with two home runs.

From the dominant pitching to strong performances at the plate, the Crimson Tide looked like it belong as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. Over the three games, the Alabama pitching staff allowed six total hits and no runs. The Crimson Tide bats built some momentum to carry into the super regional round.

Alabama will likely face No. 16 LSU in Supers at Rhoads Stadium next weekend. The opponent, game time and TV channel will be finalized once all regionals around the country are completed.

This story will be updated.

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