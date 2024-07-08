Alabama Softball Adds SEC Infielder from Transfer Portal
Alabama softball has picked up its fourth prospect in 2024 from the transfer portal.
Former Mississippi State infielder Salen Hawkins announced on her social media on Monday night that she would be joining the Crimson Tide. She will have three years of eligibility with Alabama.
"Big thank you to the Bama coaches and staff for this amazing opportunity," Hawkins said in her Instagram post. "God is so good! Roll Tide!"
Hawkins started 52 times at second base for Mississippi State last season, playing in 53 of the Bulldogs' 54 games. She hit .294 with three home runs and 26 RBIs in her true freshman season. Her batting average was good for fifth among eligible freshmen in the SEC.
The infielder was named SEC Freshman of the Week on March 12 after batting .625 in the series against Ole Miss. She earned Third Team All-South Region honors.
She joins Jocelyn Briski and Riley Valentine as players on the roster from the Phoenix, Arizona area. She played on the same travel ball team (Arizona Storm) as Valentine and the same high school team (Desert Vista) as Briski.
Hawkins is the second inter-conference transfer for Alabama, joining Ole Miss pitcher Catelyn Riley. The Crimson Tide also picked up portal commitments from UNC Wilmington pitcher Emily Winstead and Northern Iowa utility player Alexis Pupillo.