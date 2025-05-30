Alabama Softball Catcher Enters Transfer Portal
A second Alabama softball player will be transferring this offseason. Crimson Tide junior catcher Riley Valentine enterted the transfer portal on May 29 according to Softball America.
Valentine spent two seasons in Tuscaloosa after transferring over from Texas A&M prior to the 2024 season. She split time at catcher with Marlie Giles, who is in the same class as Valentine and was one of Alabama's team captains in 2025.
This season Valentine played in 37 games with 26 starts and hit .211 with two home runs and seven RBIs. In her sophomore season at Alabama. in 2024, Valentine hit .202 with four home runs and 21 RBIs after stepping up at catcher after Giles broke her arm in the middle of SEC play. She combined to hit as many home runs over two seasons at Alabama as she did during her freshman campaign at Texas A&M.
Valentine's most memorable moment in a Crimson Tide uniform came in Game 3 of the 2024 Knoxville Super Regional when she hit a grand slam in the first inning to help Alabama secure a spot at the Women's College World Series. She also had a huge pinch-hit home run in extra innings of the regional win over Southeastern Louisiana the week before.
Valentine joins freshman infielder Kennedy Marceaux as the second Alabama player to enter the portal since the season ended. Alabama will now likely be looking to add an experienced catcher from the portal to share time with Giles so she doesn't get overworked.