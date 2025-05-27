Alabama Softball 2025 Offseason Roster Tracker
Keeping up with the comings and going of the Crimson Tide roster following the 2025 season.
The college softball season has not officially ended with the Women's College World Series still to come this week, but that doesn't mean action in the transfer portal hasn't already started.
Alabama's bid for a third straight appearance at the Women's College World Series was ended by No. 2 Oklahoma in super regionals. Last season, the Crimson Tide saw portal action before the WCWS began, and this year is no different.
BamaCentral will keep up with the comings and goings on the Alabama roster as the program closes the chapter on Team 29 and looks ahead to Team 30 under the direction of head coach Patrick Murphy.
This story will be constantly updated with any roster or coaching staff movement.
Out of eligibility
- Kendal Clark, utility- Clark served as one of Alabama's two captains in 2025, and her leadership will be missed. She played in 28 games, batting .237 with 12 RBIs
- Brooke Ellestad, infielder- After transferring in from Louisiana, Ellestad found her spot as Alabama's starting third baseman for most of the season. She played in 60 games with 58 starts and finished second on the team with 46 RBIs and eight home runs while batting .295. Alabama will have to find a new third baseman.
- Kali Heivilin, infielder- Heivilin saved her best for last. In her fourth and final season with the Crimson Tide, she raised her batting average over .130 points from the season before to .380 this season. Heivilin started 60 games for Alabama, mostly at second base, and led the team in home runs (15) and RBIs (47) while making some game-changing plays in the infield. Alabama will have to replace her at second base.
- Catelyn Riley, pitcher- Riley transferred in from Ole Miss and became Alabama's No. 2 pitcher in innings thrown (119.1), but led the team with a 2.82 ERA. She finished the season with an 11-4 record and had some huge wins for the Crimson Tide, including an excellent pitching weekend against Oklahoma in the regular season and the win in the regional championship game over Virginia Tech. Riley also contributed three home runs and 14 RBIs at the plate.
- Emily Winstead, pitcher- Winstead finished with a 8-3 record and 2.96 ERA in her lone season with the Tide after transferring in from UNCW. She appeared in 28 games with nine starts and had two saves.
Transfers in
TBD
Transfer out
- Kennedy Marceaux, infielder- Marceaux batted .310 with two home runs and nine RBIs in limited playing time. She appeared in 27 games with 10 starts. The majority of her starts occurred during the first third of the season.
