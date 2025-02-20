Alabama Softball Coach Patrick Murphy Offers Injury Update On Kendal Clark
The Alabama softball program (6-5) plays its first games in Rhoades Stadium this weekend as they'll play hosts at the Easton Bama Bash. The Crimson Tide welcomes No. 15 Virginia Tech, Southern Utah and Drake to Tuscaloosa as they look to build momentum ahead of a challenging SEC season.
Head coach Patrick Murphy spoke on utility player Kendal Clark on Thursday as the senior has been sidelined most of the year with an injury.
"She is close," Murphy said. "She got hit in BP and they do an X-ray every Monday, I think, or Friday, I can't remember. So if it looks clean, like tomorrow, it could be a possibility. She's been hitting half the time in practice. We'll do live and she'll only take five at-bats versus ten but she's been short-tossing, she's been off the tee and then just the other day up in Huntsville she was throwing at infield practice. So, it is her throwing hand, but she looks pretty good too."
Clark's only appearance of the year came against Michigan State as a pinch-runner at the Candrea Classic in the opening weekend of the year. She batted .247 with 24 hits, 14 RBIs and three home runs in 2024 after transferring into the program from Des Moines Area Community College.
Alabama plays a double-header on Friday against Virginia Tech and Southern Utah, a double-header on Saturday against Drake before the final game on Sunday against the Hokies offering ample time to sprinkle Clark into the lineup should the team doctors clear her for action.