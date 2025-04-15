Bama Central

Two Alabama Softball Players Earn SEC Honors For Performance Against OU

The Crimson Tide took down second-ranked Oklahoma at home this weekend and were chosen for conference honors for their efforts.

Joe Gaither

Mar 16, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Alabama left fielder Audrey Vandagriff (12) throws to the infield after catching a fly ball near the fence in left. Mississippi State defeated Alabama 4-3 Sunday to claim the series two games to one. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide softball program got a huge series victory over now No. 4 Oklahoma in Tuscaloosa over the weekend for its second SEC series win of the year.

Alabama dropped the first game of the series 5-1 before winning the second game 6-1 and then walking off the third game to win 2-1.

Crimson Tide standouts Catelyn Riley and Audrey Vandagriff were honored by the Southeatern Conference for their performances over the weekend. Riley was chosen as the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week and Vandagriff was chosen as the SEC Freshman of the week.

The awards are the first weekly awards of the year for the Crimson Tide program and improves Alabama's all-time totals to 55 Pitcher of the Week honors and 28 Freshman of the Week honors.

Riley appeared in the weekend series twice, logging 13.2 innings and giving up just a single run from the circle. Her 8 innings pitched is a career long outing and she struck out five Sooner batters, tying a season high.

Vandagriff went 4 of 10 from the plate over the weekend, including 3 of 4 in the Sunday game with the walk off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. She continued to burn up the base paths by stealing her NCAA-leading 46th base of the year.

SEC Players of the Week

Mia Williams - Florida
Ella Wesolowski - Mississippi State

SEC Pitchers of the Week

Karlyn Pickens - Tennessee
Catelyn Riley - Alabama

Freshman of the Week

Audrey Vandagriff - Alabama

