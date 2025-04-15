Two Alabama Softball Players Earn SEC Honors For Performance Against OU
The No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide softball program got a huge series victory over now No. 4 Oklahoma in Tuscaloosa over the weekend for its second SEC series win of the year.
Alabama dropped the first game of the series 5-1 before winning the second game 6-1 and then walking off the third game to win 2-1.
Crimson Tide standouts Catelyn Riley and Audrey Vandagriff were honored by the Southeatern Conference for their performances over the weekend. Riley was chosen as the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week and Vandagriff was chosen as the SEC Freshman of the week.
The awards are the first weekly awards of the year for the Crimson Tide program and improves Alabama's all-time totals to 55 Pitcher of the Week honors and 28 Freshman of the Week honors.
Riley appeared in the weekend series twice, logging 13.2 innings and giving up just a single run from the circle. Her 8 innings pitched is a career long outing and she struck out five Sooner batters, tying a season high.
Vandagriff went 4 of 10 from the plate over the weekend, including 3 of 4 in the Sunday game with the walk off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. She continued to burn up the base paths by stealing her NCAA-leading 46th base of the year.
SEC Players of the Week
Mia Williams - Florida
Ella Wesolowski - Mississippi State
SEC Pitchers of the Week
Karlyn Pickens - Tennessee
Catelyn Riley - Alabama
Freshman of the Week
Audrey Vandagriff - Alabama