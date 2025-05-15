Alabama Softball Tuscaloosa Regional Practice Report
Practice notes and footage from the Crimson Tide's Thursday practice at Rhoads Stadium as No. 15 Alabama prepares to face Jackson State in the NCAA tournament.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 15 Alabama softball held an open practice at Rhoads Stadium on Thursday afternoon ahead of the Crimson Tide's NCAA tournament opener against Jackson State on Friday.
The Crimson Tide practiced for a little over an hour, starting with fielding drills and spending the last half of the time on batting practice.
First pitch between No. 15 Alabama and Jackson State is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday at Rhoads.
Practice notes
- Notably, Alabama pitcher Jocelyn Briski was not at practice. She is expected to be available for the games this weekend according to a team spokesperson.
- Alabama opened the viewing period with a drills for the pitchers working on throwing outside to intentionally walk a batter.
- The outfielders were doing a separate drill in the outfield with assisstant coach Kayla Braud.
- After the drill, the pitchers went to go throw in the bullpen with pitching coach Lance McMahon.
- Former Alabama lefty pitcher and current graduate assistant Lauren Esman threw batting practice to the players.
- A lot of the players would square up to practice laying down a bunt on the first pitch they saw from Esman before starting to swing away.
- Multiple players were crushing home runs (which, it's BP, so there should be some long balls), including but not limited to Riley Valentine, Brooke Ellestad, Marlie Giles, Kali Heivilin
- It is definitely starting to feel like postseason weather in Tuscaloosa. It was a pretty warm afternoon out at Rhoads. Temperatures are supposed to be in the high 80s this weekend.
