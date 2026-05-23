Briski's Brilliance Leads No. 1 Alabama to Shutout over LSU in Game 1 of Supers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— LSU leadoff hitter Jalia Lassiter came inches away from taking Jocelyn Briski deep on the first at bat Friday night. The Tigers bats didn't come close to threatening the Alabama ace after that.

Briski continued her dominance in the circle, striking out 11 batters over seven scoreless innings to lead the top-ranked Crimson Tide to a 7-0 win over No. 16 LSU in the first game of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.

LSU put a scare into the Rhoads Stadium crowd, as Lassiter’s lined a leadoff double off the top of the left field wall. However, with the help of a highlight snag by third baseman Ambrey Taylor, Briski pitched her way out of the first-inning jam unscathed.

The junior flamethrower was brilliant from there. Briski didn't allow another LSU hit after Lassiter's leadoff double. She retired 21 straight batters to close out the game. The Crimson Tide pitching staff still has not allowed a run in the NCAA tournament through four games. It was the 26th shutout of the season.

Alabama’s bats backed up their ace at the plate with seven runs on 10 hits. The Tide offense came hot out of the gates with a two-run first inning highlighted by an RBI single from Audrey Vandagriff. Alexis Pupillo added on with her 18th home run of the season with a solo shot in the third inning.

Second baseman Jena Young provided the big blow that put the game completely out of reach with a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning. Young now has x hits and x RBIs in the NCAA tournament.

Because of Briski's efficiency, Alabama will have its full pitching staff available for Saturday's game. LSU used two pitchers: starter Patyn Monticelli and reliever Cece Cellura. Jayden Heavener will likely get the start for the Tigers in the second game.

Alabama is now one win away from a trip back to the Women's College World Series. Game 2 between the Crimson Tide and Tigers is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on Saturday.

This story will be updated.

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