Brooke Wells' Perfect Day at Plate Powers No. 6 Alabama to Series Win over Ole Miss

Through two games and eight trips to the plate, Ole Miss pitchers still haven't retired Alabama first baseman Brooke Wells. She went 6 for 6 at the plate in the Crimson Tide's doubleheader win on Friday with a home run, a double, four RBIs and two walks as No. 6 Alabama beat Ole Miss 5-3 in Game 1 and 13-2 (six innings) in Game 2 on Friday to pick up its first SEC win.

Wells was one of four Crimson Tide players to hit a home run on Friday alongside Lauren Johnson, Ana Roman and Ambrey Taylor. Alabama was patient at the plate all day, drawing 14 walks across the two games and one hit by pitch.

The Crimson Tide (22-0, 2-0 SEC) better took advantage of the free passes in Game 2. Alabama jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the second game before Ole Miss (18-7, 0-2 SEC) responded with two runs in the bottom of the third off Alabama starter Vic Moten.

Kaitlyn Pallozi came in to relieve Moten in the fourth inning and picked up her first SEC win, now allowing a run in 2.1 innings of relief.

The first matchup of the doubleheader was a game of missed opportunities for Alabama despite the five runs scored. The Crimson Tide left nine runners on bases and had bases loaded in the firth and sixth innings without scoring any runs. Alabama did score the game-winning runs in the fifth with back-to-back bases loaded walks, but once again, no one could come through with a hit with runners in scoring position.

Johnson gave the Crimson Tide the early lead with a two-run home run in the top of the second inning, but the Rebels were able to answer with a two-run home run of their own off the bat of Taylor Roman in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game up. It was just the second home run allowed by starter Jocleyn Briski this year.

Wells hit her team-leading eighth home run to lead off the third inning, and Ole Miss once again tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with a sacrifice fly.

Briski locked in to shut out the Rebels over the final three innings for her seventh win of the season.

Because of the weather and doubleheader on Friday, Alabama will get a day off before facing the Rebels in the series finale on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT.

