Everything Kelly Inoyue-Perez, UCLA Softball Said after Losing to Alabama

OKLAHOMA CITY–– No. 8 UCLA couldn't hold on to a late lead against No. 1 Alabama in the opening round of the Women's College World Series, losing 6-3 to the Crimson Tide on Thursday night.

The Bruins now move to the losers' bracket and will be facing elimination on Friday. UCLA head coach Kelly Inouye Perez plus athletes Megan Grant and Taylor Tinsley met with the media after the loss to the Crimson Tide. Here's everything they had to say:

Full transcript

Transcript courtesy of ASAP Sports

THE MODERATOR: We're joined by UCLA. We'll start with an opening statement from coach.

KELLY INOUYE-PEREZ: That was a tough game. They're a tough opponent. You could see they hit two home runs, we hit two home runs, but the ability to come up with those timely hits with runners on obviously makes a difference.

I like the way we competed. I could have called a better game for Taylor. She competed. She gave everything she had. But at the end of the day they out-scored us.

With that being said, the good news is that they're pitching Megan Grant. That's exciting. I look forward to getting to the next game.

THE MODERATOR: Question for players.

Q. Can you talk a little bit about what you saw from Jocelyn in the circle.

MEGAN GRANT: Yeah, we all knew coming in she was a competitor. Just the scouting plan, she throws everything, she's very versatile. She just had really good stuff today. We tried to compete as much as we could against her.

Q. What was the energy like there in the crowd?

MEGAN GRANT: It's nice to be in Oklahoma City, especially during this time of year. I mean, the fans bring all the energy. It's just been nice to be able to see that little crowd of blue always with the Bruins. It's really nice to see.

TAYLOR TINSLEY: Yeah, it's always exciting to know there's a lot of energy going into the game. Especially how big softball is now in terms of the viewership, all the fans we have behind us.

I think the energy makes the game a lot more fun. I get to play with my girls and have all the fans behind us. It feels great.

THE MODERATOR: Thank you, players. We'll continue with questions for coach.

Q. Just wanted to ask about Bragg, getting her back in there at the end, what were you seeing from her?

KELLY INOUYE-PEREZ: That happened, I don't even know what it happened, a while ago when she went all out first pitch of the game. But since then she's recovered, done a great job of being able to work with the trainer to be able to work for the opportunity to play.

There was a tweak in that first at-bat. I pulled her out and she came right back and said, I can play. We had just taken a lead. I said with it, I'd rather wait, look more for a situational at-bat. She was able to get back out there. She's going to be ready to play tomorrow.

Q. Obviously got the three runs quick. What did you see from your offense after that that couldn't get to Briski?

KELLY INOUYE-PEREZ: Yeah, was tough. She competes. I think she has a lot of different weapons. With that, that's what makes a pitcher effective.

I didn't see a quit. We continued to fight. They continued to talk, make an adjustment. With that being said, tough competitor. Again, for my team, continue to try to figure out a way, as Lisa says, try to figure out the puzzle.

The energy was there. The attention to detail was there. We just weren't able to execute on some of those pitches we were looking for.

Q. Megan's home run tied her for the program record. What has it been like to watch her over the four years grow into that hitter she's become?

KELLY INOUYE-PEREZ: Yeah, I mean, amazing, right? Everyone expects it from her when you're watching her play. The cool thing was Stacey and her entire family came to the game last weekend at supers just to be there.

I called her and I said, You need to be here. Not to watch her break your record or tie your record, whatever, but it's more so I wanted her to get the recognition for what she did. She was such a big-time hitter during her time.

She kind of laughed and was like, Thanks, Kelly, but I don't know, and then she showed up. For players that can do historic things, to do things that people dream of, that doesn't happen. It's very rare. There's a lot of pressure on those athletes because people expect for them to do it all the time.

For Megan to get another home run here at the World Series and do what she does, she's in Disneyland when it comes to the memories of what she's done here on this big stage.

Q. What's the plan for the next 22 hours resetting?

KELLY INOUYE-PEREZ: Exactly that, rest, recover, reset. Anytime you get another opportunity to play another game, it's a great day. If anything, it gives us an opportunity to settle in. We're gaining experience as we go with some of these younger Bruins. Again, they want to play together as long as they can. We'll reset, recover, and get back out there and compete, do what we love to do.

Q. What did you see from Taylor there? Was it just a matter of two pitches?

KELLY INOUYE-PEREZ: I mean, literally two pitches. That's why I say we knew Taylor has been at her strength to be able to have both sides. We know she's an up-ball pitcher. The last time we played them, they clearly had a plan of attack.

With it we needed to be able to work the up, the down, change planes, be able to change speeds. She did that. She got some big outs, stretched the zone in certain times.

What I don't like is I try to compete with a down ball that I don't like that she gets beat with not her best pitch. With that being said, that's what I say, I'll own it. We need to focus more on her rather than focusing so much on the opponent.

In that I'll own both those balls that were taken out of the ballpark. That's on me.

THE MODERATOR: Thank you.

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