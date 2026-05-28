WCWS Live Updates from No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 UCLA

OKLAHOMA CITY–– Game day is here in Oklahoma City.

No. 1 Alabama (54-7) opens its 2026 Women's College World Series journey against No. 8 UCLA (52-8) at Devon Park on Thursday night. Both programs are very familiar with the WCWS and know what it takes to win on the big stage.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN, but BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.

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Live updates

(latest updates at the top)

Starting lineups

UCLA vs. Alabama starting lineups at 2026 WCWS- May 28, 2026 | NCAA

Pregame

About 10 minutes before first pitch, there's still a decent amount of empty seats in the stadium. I think it'll fill in a lot more later tonight when Nebraska and Arkansas play.

Tonight's umpires: Brett Higgins (home plate), Megan Rabin (first base), Marty Abezetian (second base), Chelsea Clark (third base)

Patrick Murphy utilizes the same starting nine that has been in place since the postseason started.

Jocelyn Briski gets the nod in the circle for the Crimson Tide. Taylor Tinsley will start for UCLA.

Alabama AD Greg Byrne made the trip out to Oklahoma City and was there to greet the team as it came out on the field.

Alabama will be wearing its all-white uniforms tonight. UCLA is in all blue.

Alabama walks into the stadium about an hour before first pitch.

Alabama arrived to the field at Devon Park for its opening game at the WCWS pic.twitter.com/5miKTt1IA0 — Katie Windham (@katiewindham_) May 28, 2026

The fans have started flooding into the stadium 1.5 hours before first pitch.

Alabama will be the designated home team.

Sunny skies in Oklahoma with temperatures in the low 80s. No rain in the forecast (for today, at least.)

In Thursday's Session 1 games, No. 11 Texas Tech beat Mississippi State, and No. 7 Tennessee beat No. 2 Texas. The Bulldogs and Longhorns will meet on Friday in an elimination game. The evening session features Alabama and UCLA in the first game with No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 5 Arkansas in the second game.

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