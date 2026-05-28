WCWS Live Updates from No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 UCLA
OKLAHOMA CITY–– Game day is here in Oklahoma City.
No. 1 Alabama (54-7) opens its 2026 Women's College World Series journey against No. 8 UCLA (52-8) at Devon Park on Thursday night. Both programs are very familiar with the WCWS and know what it takes to win on the big stage.
First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN, but BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.
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Live updates
(latest updates at the top)
Starting lineups
Pregame
- About 10 minutes before first pitch, there's still a decent amount of empty seats in the stadium. I think it'll fill in a lot more later tonight when Nebraska and Arkansas play.
- Tonight's umpires: Brett Higgins (home plate), Megan Rabin (first base), Marty Abezetian (second base), Chelsea Clark (third base)
- Patrick Murphy utilizes the same starting nine that has been in place since the postseason started.
- Jocelyn Briski gets the nod in the circle for the Crimson Tide. Taylor Tinsley will start for UCLA.
- Alabama AD Greg Byrne made the trip out to Oklahoma City and was there to greet the team as it came out on the field.
- Alabama will be wearing its all-white uniforms tonight. UCLA is in all blue.
- Alabama walks into the stadium about an hour before first pitch.
- The fans have started flooding into the stadium 1.5 hours before first pitch.
- Alabama will be the designated home team.
- Sunny skies in Oklahoma with temperatures in the low 80s. No rain in the forecast (for today, at least.)
- In Thursday's Session 1 games, No. 11 Texas Tech beat Mississippi State, and No. 7 Tennessee beat No. 2 Texas. The Bulldogs and Longhorns will meet on Friday in an elimination game. The evening session features Alabama and UCLA in the first game with No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 5 Arkansas in the second game.
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_