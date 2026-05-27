How to Watch No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 UCLA at WCWS

Alabama's first game at the 2026 Women's College World Series sets up a matchup with one of the best pitching staffs in college softball against one of the best offenses. Led by Jocelyn Briski, No. 1 Alabama has the second-best ERA in the nation at 1.48, and No. 8 UCLA leads the country in batting average (.385) and home runs (200.)

This isn't an unfamiliar matchup at the WCWS The two teams have previously played in Oklahoma City four times with the Bruins winning three of the four, including the last one in 2024. However, the 2021 game between them produced one of the most iconic moments in Alabama program history with Montana Fouts' perfect game on her 21st birthday to secure the Tide's spot in the semifinals.

This year's meeting between the two teams is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch on ESPN2. It will be the first game of the evening session, so barring any major weather delays (which is always possible in OKC), it should start on time.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Crimson Tide and Bruins:

How to Watch WCWS Opener: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 UCLA

Who: Alabama (54-7) vs. UCLA (52-8)

When: Thursday, May 28- 6 p.m. CT

Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City

TV: ESPN2 (Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough, Alyssa Lang on the call)

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call

Series history: UCLA leads, 12-1

In Tuscaloosa: 0-0 | In Los Angeles: 0-3

At Neutral Sites: 1-9 | at WCWS: 1-3

Last meeting: The Crimson Tide and Bruins met in the Clearwater Invitational on Feb. 15, 2025 with UCLA winning 6-3. Alabama held a three-run lead going into the sixth inning thanks to a two-RBI day from Audrey Vandagriff, but the Bruins poured on six runs in the sixth inning off of Briski.

Last time out, Alabama: Despite nearly four hours of rain delays, Alabama beat No. 16 LSU 4-1 during Supers. Freshman Vic Moten got the start, and Briski shut it down. Alexis Pupillo hit her second home run in as many days.

Last time out, UCLA: The Bruins took care of businessagainst UCF with a 14-4 victory. UCLA hit four home runs in the win.

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Alexis Pupillo- .401

RBIs: Brooke Wells- 65

Home runs: Brooke Wells- 23

ERA: Jocelyn Briski- 1.30

Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 23

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 198

UCLA statistical leaders:

Batting average: Jordan Woolery- .500

RBIs: Jordan Woolery- 112

Home runs: Megan Grant- 40

ERA: Taylor Tinsley- .303

Wins: Taylor Tinsley- 32

Strikeouts: Taylor Tinsley- 179

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