How to Watch No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 UCLA at WCWS
Alabama's first game at the 2026 Women's College World Series sets up a matchup with one of the best pitching staffs in college softball against one of the best offenses. Led by Jocelyn Briski, No. 1 Alabama has the second-best ERA in the nation at 1.48, and No. 8 UCLA leads the country in batting average (.385) and home runs (200.)
This isn't an unfamiliar matchup at the WCWS The two teams have previously played in Oklahoma City four times with the Bruins winning three of the four, including the last one in 2024. However, the 2021 game between them produced one of the most iconic moments in Alabama program history with Montana Fouts' perfect game on her 21st birthday to secure the Tide's spot in the semifinals.
This year's meeting between the two teams is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch on ESPN2. It will be the first game of the evening session, so barring any major weather delays (which is always possible in OKC), it should start on time.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Crimson Tide and Bruins:
How to Watch WCWS Opener: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 UCLA
Who: Alabama (54-7) vs. UCLA (52-8)
When: Thursday, May 28- 6 p.m. CT
Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City
TV: ESPN2 (Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough, Alyssa Lang on the call)
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: UCLA leads, 12-1
In Tuscaloosa: 0-0 | In Los Angeles: 0-3
At Neutral Sites: 1-9 | at WCWS: 1-3
Last meeting: The Crimson Tide and Bruins met in the Clearwater Invitational on Feb. 15, 2025 with UCLA winning 6-3. Alabama held a three-run lead going into the sixth inning thanks to a two-RBI day from Audrey Vandagriff, but the Bruins poured on six runs in the sixth inning off of Briski.
Last time out, Alabama: Despite nearly four hours of rain delays, Alabama beat No. 16 LSU 4-1 during Supers. Freshman Vic Moten got the start, and Briski shut it down. Alexis Pupillo hit her second home run in as many days.
Last time out, UCLA: The Bruins took care of businessagainst UCF with a 14-4 victory. UCLA hit four home runs in the win.
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Alexis Pupillo- .401
RBIs: Brooke Wells- 65
Home runs: Brooke Wells- 23
ERA: Jocelyn Briski- 1.30
Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 23
Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 198
UCLA statistical leaders:
Batting average: Jordan Woolery- .500
RBIs: Jordan Woolery- 112
Home runs: Megan Grant- 40
ERA: Taylor Tinsley- .303
Wins: Taylor Tinsley- 32
Strikeouts: Taylor Tinsley- 179
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_