How to Watch Alabama Softball vs. Texas in SEC Championship Game

It will be a regular-season rematch for the SEC championship game as 2-seed Alabama takes on 4-seed Texas on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

The Longhorns are the defending national champions, but the Crimson Tide took two of three games from Texas at Rhoads Stadium during the regular season. Alabama's roster features the SEC Pitcher of the Year in Jocelyn Briski, and the Longhorns have the SEC Player of the Year in Katie Stewart.

Briski did not have to pitch at all for the Crimson Tide in its semifinal win over Florida and will likely be the starter on Saturday against Texas. The Longhorns utilized both Teagan Kavan and Citlaly Gutierrez in their win over Georgia.

Alabama is going for its league-leading seventh SEC conference tournament title while this is the first conference championship appearance for Texas since joining the SEC last season. Both teams are trying to solidify their seeding for the NCAA tournanent with the selection show looming on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's championship matchup:

How to watch: Alabama vs. Texas

Who: 2-seed Alabama (49-6) vs. 4-seed Texas (41-10)

When: Saturday, May 9, 4 p.m. CT

Where: John Cropp Stadium, Lexington, Kentucky

TV: ESPN (Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jess Mendoza and Holly Rowe on the call)

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Catfish 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa (or online) with Tom Canterbury

Series history: Alabama leads, 10-5

In Tuscaloosa: 8-2 | In Austin: 2-2 | At Neutral Sites: 0-1 | at SEC Tournament: 0-0

Last meeting: The two teams last met back in early April for the regular season series at Rhoads Stadium. Alabama won the finale, 7-4, to clinch the series.

Last meeting in SEC Tournament: First meeting

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide run ruled 3-seed Florida 9-1 in five innings. Freshman Vic Moten pitched all five innings for Alabama while the bats came alive for nine runs on 13 hits. Ambrey Taylor hit a home run and had the game-ending RBI in the fifth inning.

Last time out, Texas: The Longhorns walked off Georgia 5-4 in the second semifinal. Viviana Martinez provided the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Brooke Wells- .412

RBIs: Brooke Wells- 61

Home runs: Brooke Wells- 22

ERA: Jocelyn Briski- 1.38

Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 21

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 174

Texas statistical leaders:

Batting average: Katie Stewart- .429

RBIs: Katie Stewart-61

Home runs: Katie Stewart- 24

ERA: Citlaly Gutierrez- 2.40

Wins: Teagan Kavan- 21

Strikeouts: Teagan Kavan- 197

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