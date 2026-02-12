How to Watch No. 13 Alabama Softball in Bama Bash

Alabama softball got off to a sizzling 5-0 start at the Buzz Classic in Atlanta and now returns to Rhoads Stadium for the home opener this weekend in the Bama Bash.

"We're playing at home, and we always want to defend our turf," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "One of the biggest pet peeves of my life is when we lose at home in front of a great crowd. It's like you wasted 4,000 people cheering for you. So we're going to do everything possible to defend the Rhoads House."

No. 13 Alabama will play five games in three days against Purdue (twice), Liberty (twice) and Georgia Southern. Liberty was ranked in the preseason polls but has gotten off to a tough start against a challenging schedule. Purdue just barely missed the NCAA tournament last season.

"Yesterday in practice, I said, 'They come here to play us, and they circle this game'" Murphy said. "So don't think for a second you're not going to get their best game of the year. Everyone will play out of their mind and pitch great, hit great, the whole thing. And we gotta match that."

The Crimson Tide will essentially play doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday, so even though there is a scheduled time for each game, the second of the two games will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first on both days. Sunday's game against Georgia Southern might be in slight jeapordy with a high percentage of rain in the forecast, but they will try to get the game in.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's slate for the Crimson Tide:

How to Watch No. 13 Alabama in Easton Bama Bash

Who: Alabama (5-0), Liberty (0-6), Purdue (4-1), Georgia Southern (2-2)

When: Friday, Feb. 13 vs. Purdue – 4 p.m. CT

Friday, Feb. 13 vs. Liberty – 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 14 vs. Liberty– 11 a.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 14 vs. Purdue- 1 p.m. CT

Sunday, Feb. 15 vs. Georgia Southern-- 12:30 p.m. CT

Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: Streaming on SEC Network+

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Catfish 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa (or online) with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call.

Read more on Alabama Crimson Tide on SI: