How to Watch No. 3 Alabama Softball at Auburn

Alabama softball is finally back on the road after an eight-game homestand. The Crimson Tide travels down to Auburn this weekend for a three-game SEC series with the Tigers beginning at Friday at 6 p.m. Game 2 on Saturday will air on SEC Network with the other two games streaming only on SEC Network+.

Auburn has been swept in three straight SEC series while Alabama has won its first four conference series. Even though the two teams are trending in opposite directions, head coach Patrick Murphy is making sure that his team isn't overlooking the Tigers in a rivalry series.

"They'll play out of their minds, which is what we expect out of them every single time," Murphy said. "That's what you've got to do at Alabama because everybody's going to circle that game."

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's series:

How to watch: Alabama at Texas

Who: No. 3 Alabama (36-3, 9-3 SEC) at Auburn (23-16, 2-10 SEC)

When: Friday, April 10 – 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, April 11 – 12 p.m. CT

Sunday, April 12 – 1 p.m. CT

Where: Jane B. Moore Field, Auburn Alabama

TV: SEC Network+ (Friday and Sunday)

SEC Network (Saturday with Eric Frede and Erin Miller on the call)

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Catfish 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa (or online) with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call

Series history: Alabama leads, 54-26

In Tuscaloosa: 25-10 | In Auburn: 23-12 | At Neutral Sites: 6-4

Last meeting: Alabama and Auburn met in the opening round of the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament in Athens, Georgia with the Crimson Tide coming away with the 3-2 victory. Jocelyn Briski pitched a complete game, and Salen Hawkins had two RBIs.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide run ruled South Alabama 8-0 in five innings at Rhoads Stadium on Tuesday.

Last time out, Auburn: The Tigers lost 4-1 at Arkansas as the Razorbacks completed the series sweep. Auburn only scored one total run in the series.

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Alexis Pupillo- .455

RBIs: Brooke Wells- 44

Home runs: Brooke Wells- 16

ERA: Kaitlyn Pallozi- 1.65

Wins: Vic Moten, Jocelyn Briski- 14

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 118

Auburn statistical leaders:

Batting average: Alyssa Hastings- .424

RBIs: McKaela Walker- 34

Home runs: McKaela Walker, Ma'Nia Womack- 10

ERA: Ella Harrison- 3.89

Wins: Ella Harrison- 10

Strikeouts: Ella Harrison- 111

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.