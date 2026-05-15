Why Alabama Softball's Regional is Tougher Than it Appears

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama's body of work over the course of the season was strong enough for the Crimson Tide to earn the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, but that doesn't mean that Alabama was gifted a straightforward path through the regional weekend.

"This is not an easy regional by any means, and I don’t think any of us would say that," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said Thursday. "This is going to be an incredibly competitive four-team regional.”

Alabama (49-7) is joined by Southeastern Louisiana (46-14), Belmont (40-11) and USC Upstate (36-21) in the Tuscaloosa Regional. All three teams have played a postseason weekend at Rhoads Stadium at least once since 2024. Upstate and Belmont won their respective conference tournaments in the Big South and Missouri Valley.

Southeastern Louisiana put together such a strong regular season, that it was able to earn an at-large spot in the NCAA tournament despite not winning the Southland tournament. SELA played Alabama in the regional final two years ago and beat LSU twice in the Baton Rouge Regional last season to eliminate the Tigers at home before succumbing to Nebraska.

Alabama, Southeastern Louisiana and Belmont all rank in the top-five nationally in team ERA. Alabama is No. 2 at 1.60. SELA is fourth at 1.67, and Belmont is fifth with a 1.82 ERA highlighted by the nation's leader in Maya Johnson with a 0.66 ERA.

Murphy highlighted what makes each opponent in the regional a challenge.

"We have three really good teams here, and I’ve told them from Sunday night, they earn their way here," Murphy said. "So Upstate, this is their third straight championship. This is the sixth time they’ve come here, which I couldn’t believe that when their coach said that the other night, who’s also one of the classiest guys in the sport. Then you have Southeastern, who’s from the Southland who rarely gets a second team in. They lost in their conference tournament, but they did so well and scheduled correctly that they got an at-large, which is unbelievable. We know their story. We know what they did last year. They were here two years ago. Very, very, very good program. And then Belmont, who was here last year, won again, back-to-back [conference championships], and one of the best pitchers in the country."

Belmont has wins over two SEC teams, Georgia and Mississippi State this season. Southeastern Louisiana beat Oregon earlier this year. Both teams are used to playing on the big stage against Power Four opponents.

Alabama opens play on Friday at noon CT against USC Upstate while SELA and Belmont will meet after in the second game of Friday's action. The two winners will face each other on Saturday, while the losers move to the losers' bracket. The Tide could face just two of the opponents this weekend depending on how the bracket shakes out or all three.

The coach staff has been working since the field was announced on Sunday to scout each of the three potential opponents.

"Our coaches do a great job of kind of making everything a little bit harder, so when we get in the box, it’s a lot easier," Alabama's home run leader Brooke Wells said. "We have been going at it hard all week getting ready for all three teams. I think we’ll be ready for anybody we face."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.