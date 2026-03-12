How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Softball vs. No. 9 Arkansas

Alabama and Arkansas meet at Rhoads Stadium this weekend for a top-10 SEC showdown. Both teams are off to hot starts. The Crimson Tide is 24-0 on the season, and the Razorbacks have only lost twice with a 22-2 overall record.

"It's just a great opportunity for all of us here to play a really good team in Arkansas," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "They've had a really good run for the past seven to 10 years, have been knocking on the doorsteps of a World Series berth and just haven't gotten it done, but there's as close as anybody in the country. It's gonna be a fun series. They're going to fight like hell, and so are we. Hopefully we'll have good weather and good crowds."

Despite it being a top-10 matchup, all three games will be streaming only on SEC Network+, starting with Friday's game at 6 p.m.

Here's everything you need to know for this weekend's series between the Crimson Tide and Razorbacks:

How to watch: Alabama vs. Arkansas

Who: No. 9 Arkansas (22-2, 2-1 SEC) at No. 6 Alabama (24-0, 3-0 SEC)

When: Friday, March 13 – 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 14 – 2 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 15 – 1:30 p.m. CT

Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: SEC Network+ (Gray Robertson and Kaylee Tow on the call)

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on Catfish 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa (or online) with Tom Canterbury

Series history: Alabama leads, 65-16

In Tuscaloosa: 33-4 | In Fayetteville: 26-11 | At Neutral Sites: 5-1

Last meeting: Arkansas won the last series between the two teams in Fayetteville in 2024, taking the first and third game of the series. The Razorbacks won the final game in dominant, run-rule fashion with an 8-0 victory in five innings.

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Brooke Wells- .533

RBIs: Brooke Wells- 29

Home runs: Brooke Wells- 10

ERA: Vic Moten- 0.55

Wins: Vic Moten- 10

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 70

Arkansas statistical leaders:

Batting average: Brinli Bain- .491

RBIs: Ella McDowell- 34

Home runs: Tianna Bell- 9

ERA: Lillie-Faye McWhorter- 1.56

Wins: Robyn Herron- 9

Strikeouts: Robyn Herron- 84

SEC Softball Standings

*Three teams have not played a conference series yet.

Team SEC Record Overall Record Tennessee 3-0 25-0 Alabama 3-0 24-0 Florida 3-0 26-1 Texas 3-0 23-1 Arkansas 2-1 22-2 Auburn 2-1 19-7 Kentucky 1-2 19-6 Georgia 1-2 20-7 Mississippi State 0-0 26-2 Oklahoma 0-0 25-2 Texas A&M 0-0 17-8 LSU 0-3 18-7 Ole Miss 0-3 19-8 South Carolina 0-3 16-10 Missouri 0-3 8-16

