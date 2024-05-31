How to Watch WCWS Elimination Game: No. 14 Alabama Softball vs. No. 10 Duke
Alabama and Duke's seasons will be on the line in an elimination game on Friday at the Women's College World Series.
Both teams dropped their opening matchups on Thursday to UCLA and Oklahoma respectively. Now, the two teams will fight to stay alive in the tournament and play another day.
Here's what you need to know about Friday's matchup between the Crimson Tide and Blue Devils:
How to Watch: No. 14 Alabama vs. No. 10 Duke
Who: Alabama (38-19) vs. Duke (52-8)
When: Friday, May 31, 6 p.m. CT
Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City
TV: ESPN
Radio:The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 97.5 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: Alabama leads, 1-0
Last meeting: The two teams have only met one time, with Alabama coming away with a 5-3 victory in the Clearwater Invitational last season.
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide lost its opening game of the WCWS to No. 6 UCLA, 4-1. Starter Kayla Beaver was great in the circle outside of a three-run home run given up in the sixth inning.
Last time out, Duke: The Blue Devlis got run-ruled by No. 2 Oklahoma, 9-1, in six innings. The Sooners hit three two-run home runs. Duke's lone run came on a solo home Francesca Freliick in the second inning.
Alabama leaders:
- Batting average: Kenleigh Cahalan- .306
- Home runs: Abby Duchscherer, Marlie Giles, Jenna Johnson, Kali Heivilin- 6
- RBIs: Abby Duchscherer, Kenleigh Cahalan- 30
- ERA: Kayla Beaver- 1.67
Duke leaders:
- Batting average: Claire Davidson- .438
- Home runs: Claire Davidson- 18
- RBIs: Claire Davidson- 67
- ERA: Cassidy Curd- 1.33