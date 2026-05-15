NCAA Softball Live Updates from No. 1 Alabama vs. USC Upstate

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Postseason softball is here, and the road to Oklahoma City starts in Tuscaloosa.

No. 1 Alabama opens NCAA tournament play against USC Upstate in the first game of the Tuscaloosa Regional. BamaCentral will follow the Crimson Tide through every pitch of the postseason, beginning with Friday's matchup.

The game is scheduled for a noon CT first pitch and will air on SEC Network. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.

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Live updates

Bottom 2- Alabama batting

Hawkins steals second on defensive indifference, and Alabama now has two in scoring position for White.

Hawkins is hit by a pitch, which puts runners on the corners with two outs for White.

Vandagriff steals second and then moves to third with two outs on a groundout from Taylor.

Vandagriff singles up the middle to keep the rally going.

Solo home run from Marlie Giles gives Alabama the early lead. Alabama 1, USC Upstate 0

Roman makes solid contact, but the ball is caught in center field for the first out.

Roman, Giles and Vandagriff due up for the Tide.

MID 2: Alabama 0, USC Upstate 0

Top 2- USC Upstate batting

A fly ball to left field retires the next batter, and Pallozzi bounces back from the walk.

Two-out walk gives Upstate its first baserunner of the game.

Pallozzi opens the second with her first strikeout of the game.

END 1: Alabama 0, USC Upstate 0

Bottom 1- Alabama batting

Pupillo pops up on the infield, and Alabama goes down in order in the first.

Wells strikes out swinging. Two outs.

Young flies out to left on the first pitch she sees. One out.

Young, Wells and Pupillo due up to get things going for the Crimson Tide.

MID 1: Alabama 0, USC Upstate 0

Top 1- USC Upstate batting

Quick three up, three down inning for Pallozzi and the Alabama defense on just 10 pitches.

Groundout to shortstop goes for the first out.

The first pitch from Pallozzi is fouled out of play, and this game is underway.

Starting lineups

Starting lineups for USC Upstate vs. Alabama | Statbroadcast

*Ignore the logos in the lineups and look at the names. USC Upstate's lineup is on the left side with Alabama's on the right.

Pregame

As a reminder, the regional weekend is double elimination, so the loss will not be season-ending for either team. The winner moves over to the winner's bracket, and the loser to the loser's bracket.

Alabama is wearing its all white uniforms today with the script "Bama."

Freshman Kaitlyn Pallozzi is getting the start in the circle for the Crimson Tide.

Even with a noon weekday game, there were still fans lined up outside the Brickyard to get into Rhoads Stadium when the gates opened one hour prior to first pitch.

It is an absolutely gorgeous day for softball in Tuscaloosa with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s.

Series history vs. USC Upstate: Alabama leads, 2-0

In Tuscaloosa: 2-0 | In Spartanburg: 0-0 | At Neutral Sites: 0-0

Last meeting: May 17, 2024 - Tuscaloosa, Ala. - W, 1-0 *NCAA Regionals*

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Brooke Wells- .404

RBIs: Brooke Wells- 61

Home runs: Brooke Wells- 22

ERA: Jocelyn Briski- 1.45

Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 21

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 175

USC Upstate statistical leaders:

Batting average: Taliyah Thomas- .418

RBIs: Taliyah Thomas- 48

Home runs: Laney Jennings, Taliyah Thomas- 7

ERA: Maddie Drerup- 3.26

Wins: Maddie Drerup- 20

Strikeouts: Maddie Drerup- 104

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