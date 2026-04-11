Jocelyn Briski Throws Complete-Game Shutout as No. 3 Alabama Takes Game 1 at Auburn

Jocelyn Briski didn't have much to work with, but it turns out she didn't need it.

For the first time this season, Briski pitched a seven-inning complete game shutout as No. 3 Alabama took the opening game in the series at Auburn, 1-0.

Briski was able to get out of jams with multiple runners on base in the second, third and fourth innings. After a couple of defensive miscues and a hit-by-pitch, Briski struck out Daigle Wilson with the bases loaded in the second inning. It was the second of eight total strikeouts for Briski on the night.

Offense was at a premium for both teams, but not for a lack of baserunners. Alabama's lone run came in the fifth inning after a leadoff triple from Jena Young. Senior outfielder Kristen White, making just her second start of the season in SEC play, followed it up with an RBI single up the middle.

The two teams combined to leave 14 runners on base. Auburn has now been shut out in three of its last four SEC games.

Young only had one triple on the season coming into the game, yet she also led off the seventh inning with a triple. Alabama could not bring her home that time. Young and Marlie Giles had multi-hit games for Alabama.

It wasn't the cleanest performance for the Crimson Tide. There was only one error recorded in the stat books, but there were a couple mistakes in the field and on the base paths. Alabama also hit into a double play in the seventh inning after Young's triple. Things like that can add up quickly on the road in the SEC and spiral into a loss, but Briski made sure Alabama wasn't going to lose.

Alabama (37-3, 10-3 SEC) now has its best start in SEC play since 2021 and will face the Tigers (23-17, 2-11 SEC) again on Saturday at noon on SEC Network.

This story will be updated

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