NCAA Super Regional Live Updates from No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 LSU (Game 2)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 1 Alabama is one win away from a trip back to the Women's College World Series. No. 16 LSU needs to win to keep its season alive.

Behind a shutout performance from Jocelyn Briski, the Crimson Tide won Game 1 of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional 7-0 on Friday night.

Even though Alabama is playing at home inside Rhoads Stadium, the Crimson Tide will be the designated visiting team and bat first during Saturday's game.

The weather forecast heading into the weekend looked like it might be rough and stormy in Tuscaloosa, but we have sunshine and blue skies on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT on ESPN. BamaCentral is inside Rhoads and will provide updates throughout.

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Live updates

(latest updates at the top)

Pregame

Alabama will be wearing its anthracite uniforms today.

There are still seven super regionals happening around the country today. Tennessee is the only team to punch its ticket already to Oklahoma City.

Hat tip to the in-stadium DJ. All of Friday's pregame songs were rain/water related. Today, the songs are all about sunshine and happiness.

The fans are eager to get inside Rhoads Stadium today. Friday's attendance was listed at 2933, but I think it will be around 3500 fans in Tuscaloosa today.

1.5 hours before first pitch, the RF brickyard entrance line is backed up all the way past the main entrance pic.twitter.com/PZO4KQFGDp — Katie Windham (@katiewindham_) May 23, 2026

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