Katie Windham From Oklahoma City on The Joe Gaither Show
The Alabama Crimson Tide softball program is set for its 15th appearance in the Women's College World Series this week. "The Joe Gaither Show" is joined by BamaCentral's Katie Windham who made the trip to Oklahoma City to talk about the Crimson Tide, what's changed for the team and other storylines surrounding the event.
Windham opens up by outlining what enabled Alabama to put its rollercoaster regular season behind them and get hot at the right time to get to Oklahoma City. We discuss the makeup of the team and how they were able to go into Knoxville and upset the No. 3 seed in the tournament.
Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy has been under significant criticism this season after finishing below .500 in conference play for the first time in his tenure leading the Crimson Tide. Despite the criticism he's been able to hit the right button at the right time for this team, Windham describes how he was able to replace the program's most prolific pitcher and the key to the Crimson Tide's success in the circle this year.
The Oklahoma Sooners are once again in the WCWS to no surprise to anyone, but there are discussions surrounding the Sooners' "home field" advantage in Oklahoma City. Should we consider rotating the event to other cities?
Windham previews Alabama's opening game on Thursday with the UCLA Bruins and highlights the strength of the PAC-12 program as they're one of the traditional powers in college softball. Can the Crimson Tide make a deep run in Oklahoma City?
