Kayla Beaver Stands Out in the Circle in Alabama Softball's Saturday Regional Win
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— A season ago, Kayla Beaver was pitching in the Tuscaloosa regional during the NCAA Tournament. Central Arkansas had had a great season, and she was one of the Sugar Bears' impressive players all year long. On Saturday, Beaver again started at the Tuscaloosa regional, this time as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Against Southeastern Louisiana, she made it count.
The graduate student went nine innings (which includes both extra frames forced by the Lady Lions with a sixth inning run), throwing 126 pitches and posting 10 strikeouts. The No. 14 Crimson Tide (35-17) offense came to life in the top half of the ninth, not wasting an excellent start in the circle. Thanks to the combined efforts of the offense and Beaver, leading to a 6-3 win, Alabama now has a chance to win the regional on Sundays and advance to another super regional.
"I knew coming into today they [Southeastern Louisiana] were a tough team, they're gonna run the bases, they're gonna do what they need to do to score runs," Beaver said. "We knew going into it, if we keep them off the basepath, they're not gonna score." In an instance of putting that strategy into action, Beaver struck out the side in the bottom of the third inning, all on payoff pitches.
"Going in there and taking it one pitch at a time was really what was important that game, especially the 3-2 counts," she said. "That one inning, I had three of those, taking it one pitch at a time, trusting [catcher] Marlie [Giles] back behind the plate, [and] trusting the defense no matter where the ball is gonna be put that they were gonna get it done."
The Lady Lions, a first-time NCAA Tournament participant, upset Clemson 6-2 on Friday to get an initial leg up in the bracket. They have the respect of Crimson Tide head coach Patrick Murphy. "The multi-directional schools, don't be fazed by that," he said. "I was at one one time... People didn't respect us much, but we respect the hell out of them." Alabama led 1-0 until the sixth inning, when the game-tying run found its way home for the Lady Lions (46-14).
That paved the way for extras, where Beaver held serve until the top of the ninth. "As the visiting team, that's tough," Murphy said. The Crimson Tide batted first on Saturday at Rhoads Stadium. In the top of the ninth, Alabama finally broke through, putting five runs on the board during the frame. Southeastern Louisiana's two runs in the bottom half were not enough to keep it from having to play a second time Saturday, facing elimination. Beaver finished the game out with the three runs, having not been strained by a five-pitch relief appearance in Friday's tournament opener.
"We didn't get to face her [last season], but her stats and everything, it's a no-brainer," Murphy said. "It's great to have her here, and her parents, I'm telling you what, we've only had them for one year, but they're two of the best people I've ever had in our program as parents." He said Beaver's mother and father "get it," making his job easier. "Kudos to Mom and Pop Beaver."
Beaver herself wants her team to continue with its one step at a time approach in Sunday's region-clinching opportunity. "Try not to get ahead of ourselves, take that momentum into the first inning, step on them early, and just keep it simple," she said. "Be where our feet are." Winning the regional would be somewhat of a full-circle moment for her, not only because Central Arkansas couldn't get it done in 2023, but also since she wanted to wear a Crimson Tide uniform since she was young. She said Saturday there's no one she'd rather do it with. Following Saturday's slate, Alabama will have a chance to finish the deal and continue its run in the dance.