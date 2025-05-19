Lauren Johnson's 'Short and Sweet' Swing Sends Alabama to Super Regionals
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 15 Alabama softball dug deep to eliminate Virginia Tech in the NCAA Regional 3-2. The Crimson Tide overcame weather delays, a squandered first-inning opportunity and college softball's home run leader to advance to its fourth consecutive and 19th total Super Regional round in the NCAA Tournament.
Alabama softball, clinging to a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning, had the bases loaded in a two-out situation when sophomore Lauren Johnson stepped into the batter's box. Johnson, down to her last strike after falling behind 0-2 in the count, made just enough contact and put the ball into the outfield over the outstretched arms of the Hokies shortstop to score two runs and give the Crimson Tide a 3-0 advantage.
Johnson's game-winning hit came after the sophomore had gone hitless against the Hokies on Saturday and after she squandered a great opportunity in the first inning. Johnson popped out in foul territory in the first inning after Audrey Vandagriff opened the game with a triple. Vandagriff was ultimately stranded on third and Alabama was left scoreless, wasting a prime opportunity for the Crimson Tide to seize early control.
"She's very gritty," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "She's very competitive. I just feel like good things are going to happen when she's up to bat. I think everybody on the team feels that way. She's shown that consistenly throughout this year and last year. She's just like that pest in the box. Something good is going to happen when you put it in play and that's usually what she does."
Johnson's hit opened a three run lead that ultimately proved to the be game winner.
"That's my motto: short and sweet," Johnson said. "I just want to get things done for our program and for our team to just put the ball in play and good things happen as you saw today. So that's just been my motto this year.