Live Blog: No. 14 Alabama Softball at No. 12 South Carolina (Game 2)
It is the final week of the regular season and there are huge matchups all around the SEC including Friday night's game between No. 14 Alabama and No. 12 South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina.
This is the second game of the three-game series as the Crimson Tide run-ruled the Gamecocks 13-1 in five innings on Thursday evening. Alabama broke the tie with South Carolina in the SEC standings as another win on Friday evening could increase its chances of securing a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament.
First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT, and the game is streaming only on SEC Network+. The matchup was initially set for 5 p.m., but there was lightning in the area which forced a short delay.
BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES
Starting lineups:
Live Blog
(latest updates at the top)
Top 2
Valentine lays down a sacrifice bunt to move Duchscherer into scoring position with two outs.
Duchscherer works through a long at-bat for a one-out single.
END 1: South Carolina 3, Alabama 0
Bottom 1- South Carolina batting
Ground ball ends the frame, but great start for the Gamecocks.
Three-run home run for Lexi Winters. The runs come back to bite Riley. Gamecocks provide the first big blow of the game. Great response after getting run ruled on Thursday. South Carolina 3, Alabama 0
Groundball to the left side moves both runners into scoring position with two outs.
Riley induces one fly ball for an our, but then she has another walk to put two on with one out.
Not a great start for Riley as she walks Lilio on four pitches.
MID 1: Alabama 0, South Carolina 0
Top 1- Alabama batting
Ellestad strikes out swinging, and the Gamecocks keep Alabama off the board in the first.
Heivilin reaches with a two-out infield single off the pitcher's leg.
Alabama jumped on the Gamecocks early in Game 1. Can they do it again today?
Pregame
Catelyn Riley gets the nod in the circle for the Crimson Tide while Sam Gress will be in the circle for the Gamecocks.