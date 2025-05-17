Bama Central

Live Blog: No. 15 Alabama Softball vs. Virginia Tech NCAA in Tuscaloosa Regional

Score updates and analysis from Rhoads Stadium as the Crimson Tide takes on the Hokies with a spot in the regional final on the line.

Katie Windham

Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama before the NCAA tournament matchup between No. 15 Alabama and Virginia Tech
Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama before the NCAA tournament matchup between No. 15 Alabama and Virginia Tech

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— BamaCentral is back at Rhoads Stadium for postseason softball, this time with a spot in the regional final on the line.

No. 15 Alabama will play Virginia Tech after both teams won their opening-round matchup in the Tuscaloosa Region on Friday.

Emily Winstead and Alea Johnson combined for the five-inning shutout on Friday, meaning Alabama has both Jocelyn Briski and Catelyn Riley fulled rested. Virginia Tech ace Emma Lemley threw six innings and 95 pitches against Belmont.

First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. The game is streaming only on ESPN+, but BamaCentral will be providing updates throughout.

Starting lineups:

Virginia Tech vs. Alabama starting lineups
Virginia Tech vs. Alabama starting lineups

Live Blog

(latest updates at the top)

Pregame

It will be Emma Mazzarone (11-2, 3.30 ERA) for Virginia Tech against Jocelyn Briski (16-12, 2.78 ERA) in the circle.

Looks like Alabama will be wearing its pinstripe uniform today.

It rained a lot in Tuscaloosa this morning, so the field is pretty wet, but it is not supposed to rain for the rest of the day here (fingers crossed.) The rain has actually cooled down the weather from yesterday and suprisingly, the humidity isn't too bad.

Another reminder that Alabama and Virginia Tech played back in February at Rhoads, splitting the two games. Virgina Tech won the first game, 2-1, behind a complete-game gem from Emma Lemley. Then, in the rematch, the Tide run ruled the Hokies, 9-1 in five innings.

