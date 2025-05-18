Bama Central

Live Blog: No. 15 Alabama Softball vs. Virginia Tech in Tuscaloosa Regional Final

Score updates and analysis from Rhoads Stadium as the Crimson Tide and Hokies meet with a spot in Super Regionals on the line.

Theodore Fernandez

Rhoads Stadium before NCAA Tournament matchup between Alabama and Virginia Tech
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— It is Championship Sunday at Rhoads Stadium as No. 15 Alabama and Virginia Tech meet in the Tuscaloosa Regional final, trying to advance to Super Regionals.

Alabama has won its first two games, including a 4-3 victory over the Hokies on Saturday. This means the Crimson Tide will only have to win once today. Because Virginia Tech is coming out of the loser's bracket, the Hokies will have to beat Alabama twice.

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN2 with Pam Ward and Jenny Dalton Hill on the call. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.

Starting lineups

Alabama Softball vs. Virginia Tech starting lineups- May 18, 2025
Live Blog

The game has been delayed for thirty minutes due to lightning.

Pregame

It will be Catelyn Riley (10-3, 2.59 ERA) in the circle for Alabama for the first time this weekend. Emma Lemley (18-7, 2.63 ERA) gets the start for Virginia Tech. She pitched 0.1 innings of relief work in the loss against Alabama yesterday.

Alabama is going with the all crimson uniform today. The Crimson Tide is the designated visiting team for today's game, meaning Alabama will lead off in the top of the first.

It is another beautiful day at Rhoads Stadium. We have been blessed with good weather this weekend which has definitely not been the case every year.

