Live Updates from No. 3 Alabama Softball at Auburn (Game 3)

AUBURN, Ala.–– No. 3 Alabama softball already secured the series win over Auburn, and the Crimson Tide is now going for the sweep on Sunday at Jane B. Moore Field.

Alabama shut out the Tigers in the first two games winning 1-0 on Friday and 4-0 on Saturday.

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and is streaming only on SEC Network+. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.

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Live Updates

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Starting lineups

Alabama at Auburn starting lineups- April 12, 2026 | Statbroadcast

Pregame

Freshman Ana Roman is not in the starting lineup for the first time in SEC play. She has been slumping a little bit at the plate with just one hit over her last five conference games.

Jocelyn Briski (15-1, 1.62 ERA) gets the start in the circle for the Crimson Tide. She pitched a complete-game shutout in Game 1 on Friday against Auburn. It will be Ella Harrison (10-8, 3.71 ERA) for the Tigers, who limited Alabama to just one run over seven innings on Friday.

Alabama is wearing its anthracite gray uniforms for Game 3.

There is a big group of Alabama fans inside Jane B. Moore Field.

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