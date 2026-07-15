Alabama Football Flips 2027 Wide Receiver Away From Auburn
In this story:
The Iron Bowl rivalry is alive and well during the offseason, as Alabama has flipped three-star wide receiver Cedrick Simmons away from Auburn, per Bama247's Brett Greenberg.
He had been committed to the Tigers since June 23. Simmons first received an offer from Auburn on May 22 and took an official visit on June 19. However, Alabama offered him on June 1, and he officially visited Tuscaloosa 11 days later.
The 5-foot-8 1/2, 197-pounder from Selma High School in Selma, Alabama, is the No. 588 prospect nationally, the No. 39 athlete (No. 81 wide receiver by Rivals) and the No. 24 player in the state, per the 247Sports Composite.
In 14 games during the 2025-26 season, the Selma star hauled in 106 receptions for 2,192 yards and 20 touchdowns. It was the most receiving yards by any Alabama high schooler, as the next best had 1,709 yards. It's worth mentioning that Alabama freshman Cederian Morgan was third with 1,419 yards.
Simmons held several out-of-state offers between North Carolina, Purdue, West Virginia, Appalachian State, UT Martin and UNLV. But in addition to Alabama and Auburn, many in-state schools also had their eyes on him: West Alabama, Troy, Alabama State, South Alabama, Jacksonville State and North Alabama, per 247 Sports.
Simmons becomes the Crimson Tide's second wide receiver commit in the 2027 class, joining 4-star Osani Gayles. Simmons and Gayles are two of eight skill players, alongside quarterbacks Elijah Haven and Trent Seaborn, running backs Nigel Newkirk and Tai Phillips and tight ends Michael Nnabuife and Oakley Keegan.
Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class
- 5-star - Quarterback - Elijah Haven - Baton Rouge, La.
- 5-star - Kicker - Luke Cody - Lumberton, Texas
- 4-star - Wide Receiver - Osani Gayles - Bradenton, Fla.
- 4-star - Running Back - Nigel Newkirk - Gainesville, Ga.
- 4-star - Quarterback - Trent Seaborn - Alabaster, Ala.
- 3-star - Edge - Jeremiah Beverly - Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- 3-star - Offensive Line - Stafford Willis - Arab, Ala.
- 3-star - Edge Rusher - Tyler Younger - Norcross, Ga.
- 3-star - Cornerback - Darrius White - Fairburn, Ga.
- 3-star - Wide Receiver - Cedrick Simmons - Selma, Ala.
- 3-star - Running Back - Tai Phillips - Columbia, S.C.
- 3-star - Defensive Line - AJ Pauley - Mobile, Ala.
- 3-star - Defensive Line - Stevan Thornton III - Cairo, Ga. (re-opened recruitment on Thursday but hasn't officially decommitted)
- 3-star - Tight End - Michael Nnabuife - Baltimore, Md.
- 3-star - Tight End - Oakley Keegan - Liverpool, N.Y.
Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class
- 4-star - Quarterback - Kingston Preyear - Alexander City, Ala.
- 4-star - Offensive Lineman - Anthony Blalock Jr. - Austintown, Ohio
- 3-star - Cornerback - Braylen Gibbs - Knoxville, Tenn.
- 3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.
- 3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.
- 3-star - Linebacker - Ryquan Butler - Notasulga, Ala.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver