Alabama Football Flips 2027 Wide Receiver Away From Auburn

The Iron Bowl rivalry is alive and well during the offseason, as Alabama has flipped three-star wide receiver Cedrick Simmons away from Auburn, per Bama247's Brett Greenberg.

He had been committed to the Tigers since June 23. Simmons first received an offer from Auburn on May 22 and took an official visit on June 19. However, Alabama offered him on June 1, and he officially visited Tuscaloosa 11 days later.

The 5-foot-8 1/2, 197-pounder from Selma High School in Selma, Alabama, is the No. 588 prospect nationally, the No. 39 athlete (No. 81 wide receiver by Rivals) and the No. 24 player in the state, per the 247Sports Composite.

In 14 games during the 2025-26 season, the Selma star hauled in 106 receptions for 2,192 yards and 20 touchdowns. It was the most receiving yards by any Alabama high schooler, as the next best had 1,709 yards. It's worth mentioning that Alabama freshman Cederian Morgan was third with 1,419 yards.

Simmons held several out-of-state offers between North Carolina, Purdue, West Virginia, Appalachian State, UT Martin and UNLV. But in addition to Alabama and Auburn, many in-state schools also had their eyes on him: West Alabama, Troy, Alabama State, South Alabama, Jacksonville State and North Alabama, per 247 Sports.

Simmons becomes the Crimson Tide's second wide receiver commit in the 2027 class, joining 4-star Osani Gayles. Simmons and Gayles are two of eight skill players, alongside quarterbacks Elijah Haven and Trent Seaborn, running backs Nigel Newkirk and Tai Phillips and tight ends Michael Nnabuife and Oakley Keegan.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.